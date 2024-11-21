Centerfield Acquires Social Commerce Platform Brainjolt

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield, a premier technology service for digital customer acquisition, today announced the acquisition of Brainjolt, a social commerce platform that curates and promotes products to its engaged audiences on Meta, Snap and TikTok.

Centerfield's digital brands and proprietary platform, Dugout, engage in-market consumers and supercharge customer acquisition for leading brands in home services, insurance, business services, e-commerce, and many other categories. With Brainjolt, Centerfield adds social commerce capabilities to drive additional purchases at scale for its customers.

"The Brainjolt team has built an impressive and innovative business over the last decade by engaging audiences on social networks with intent to buy key products and services," said Kris Barton, CEO of Centerfield. "We believe this capability unlocks a major customer acquisition opportunity for our clients."

Founded in 2014, Brainjolt is a digital publisher with 32 brands reaching over 70 million consumers through highly engaging content that drives purchases of hundreds of thousands of distinct e-commerce products.

“With a billion in sales driven by over 30 brands, Brainjolt has reshaped social commerce,” said Josh Sowin, Co-Founder and CEO of Brainjolt. “Joining forces with Centerfield propels us further and faster into the next phase of innovation and growth.”

The transaction announced today will mark the fifth Centerfield add-on acquisition since the company was acquired by Platinum Equity in December 2019.

Platinum Equity expressed support for Centerfield's expansion. "We are committed to fueling Centerfield's growth and broadening its reach into incremental audiences and media channels,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. “We will continue to seek out strategic M&A opportunities that allow Centerfield to supercharge customer acquisition for leading brands."

About Centerfield

Centerfield's proprietary audiences and technology platform, Dugout, supercharge customer acquisition for the world's largest brands in residential services, business services, insurance, e-commerce and many other product and service categories. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and engaged audiences reach more than 200 million in-market consumers to help them make complex purchasing decisions. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Connect with Centerfield at www.centerfield.com

