LLYC Names Luisa García as Global CEO of Corporate Affairs

LLYC has restructured its business into Marketing and Corporate Affairs, with the latter accounting for 60% of the company's operating revenue.





After two years as Chief Operating Officer overseeing LLYC's corporate functions, Luisa García is back at the forefront of the business. She will focus on innovation and integration, blending creativity, influence, and strategic foresight to identify risks and seize opportunities for clients.





Tiago Vidal, formerly Chief Talent and Technology Officer, steps into the role of Global Chief Operating Officer, assuming responsibilities for marketing, communications, and ESG, while overseeing integrations to drive LLYC's inorganic growth.



MADRID, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC, a global marketing and corporate affairs consulting firm, has taken another significant step in its transformation journey by appointing partner and former COO Luisa García as the Global CEO of Corporate Affairs.

The Corporate Affairs business area accounts for 60% of the company's operating revenue. It offers solutions in corporate reputation and leadership, financial communication, corporate operations, crisis and risk management, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), people, talent and culture, public affairs, European affairs, advocacy, and corporate diplomacy.

After successfully leading the company's corporate functions, Luisa has returned to oversee LLYC's core services. In her new role, she will focus on innovation and integrated solutions for Corporate Affairs—a portfolio with advanced technology and AI tools designed to empower clients to make informed decisions that meet stakeholder expectations.

"I'm thrilled to lead the best team of communications and public affairs experts spanning Spain, Portugal, Brussels, Latin America, and the United States. Supported by top-tier creatives and cutting-edge AI, our commitment is to help clients make bold, informed decisions in an increasingly uncertain world," Luisa shared.

Recently recognized as one of Spain's most influential women by Forbes and YoDona, Luisa is a board member of LLYC S.A. and was named a José Antonio Llorente Foundation trustee earlier this year.

Tiago Vidal, also an LLYC partner and former Chief Talent and Technology Officer, has been appointed Global Chief Operating Officer in addition to his existing responsibilities in Talent and IT. In this new role, Tiago will drive the company's growth and transformation strategy, overseeing marketing, communications, and ESG, as well as the integration team, which is critical for maximizing returns from the firm's inorganic growth.

“It’s fantastic to have Luisa back working with clients—something I know she’s truly passionate about,” said Alejandro Romero, partner and Global CEO of LLYC. Her experience and vision are key to further strengthening our Corporate Affairs offering. On the other hand, Tiago’s appointment reinforces our strategy by bringing together talent, IT, communications, and integrations into a single area to continue boosting our growth strategy and advance the company’s transformation process. Having Luisa as Global CEO of Corporate Affairs and Adolfo Corujo as CEO of Marketing—two of our most prominent partners and accomplished professionals—leading our client service reinforces our commitment to delivering the best solutions to protect and grow the value of our clients’ businesses.”

With its new structure focused on two primary areas—Marketing, led by Adolfo Corujo, and Corporate Affairs, now directed by Luisa García—LLYC is set to respond effectively to the clients’ needs and the constantly evolving market conditions.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 35 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

