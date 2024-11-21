Nokia Corporation

Nokia completes the share buyback program launched in March

Espoo, Finland – Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") has now completed the share buyback program announced on 18 March 2024 and upsized on 19 July 2024. Between 20 March 2024 and 21 November 2024, Nokia repurchased 157,646,220 of its own shares (FI0009000681) at an average price per share of approximately EUR 3.81.

Nokia expects to cancel the acquired shares in December 2024.

The repurchases under the share buyback program reduced the Company’s unrestricted equity by EUR 600 million. Nokia Corporation now holds a total of 209,702,510 treasury shares.

The repurchases were executed otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of Nokia's shareholders (directed repurchases) through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and selected multilateral trading facilities.

