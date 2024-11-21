BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that Company management will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
- BTIG Virtual Digital Health Forum
Panel on Monday, November 25th at 9:00AM ET
- Bank of America Virtual Home Care Conference 2024
Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:10PM ET
A live and archived webcast of the Bank of America Home Care Conference Fireside Chat will be available on the “Event & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.
Contact
Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
ir@brightspringhealth.com
Media Contact:
Leigh White
leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com
502.630.7412