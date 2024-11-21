BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock, and, in lieu thereof to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed public offering. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being sold by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the SERENITY At-Home trial, prepare for the initiation of the TRANQUILITY In-Care trial, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 2, 2023 and which became effective on November 13, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: Canaccord Genuity LLC, One Post Office Square, Suite 3000, Boston, MA 02109, Attn: Syndicate Department, by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

