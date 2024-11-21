Carbon Streaming Announces Board and CEO Changes

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marin Katusa as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective November 25, 2024. Mr. Katusa’s appointment follows a lengthy search that considered both internal and external candidates. Mr. Katusa will succeed Mr. Christian Milau as part of the planned transition from his role as Interim CEO.

Mr. Milau will step down as interim CEO on the same date but remain employed by the Company to facilitate a transition until the end of his contract on November 30, 2024. Mr. Milau will also step down from the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) effective November 30, 2024.

Mr. Katusa is one of the largest shareholders of Carbon Streaming and has extensive experience in the industry. Mr. Katusa has elected not to receive any form of salary or incentive compensation as full-time CEO other than a nominal $1 per annum.

Continuing as directors are Olivier P. Garret (Chair), Alice Schroeder, Marcel de Groot, and Jeanne Usonis.

"I am pleased to have Marin Katusa accept the role as CEO of Carbon Streaming. He will bring his extensive experience and business acumen to help restructure Carbon Streaming and to maximize shareholder and stakeholder value,” said Mr. Garret.

Mr. Katusa stated, “In my opinion, the current portfolio of Carbon Streaming requires further restructuring, and all avenues will be utilized in order to maximize the shareholder and stakeholder value. I have waived any rights to compensation as CEO of the Company because of my commitment to reduce costs and optimize value.”

The Board would like to thank Christian Milau for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Katusa has been a successful Canadian business executive, investor and financier in the resource and environmental sector for over two decades. Mr. Katusa is the author of two best selling books, including the 2021 #1 Best Seller, ‘The Rise of America’.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale carbon credit projects. The Company’s focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 15 projects around the world, including removal, reduction and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

