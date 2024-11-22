Bitget Offers LALIGA EA SPORTS Football Match Day Tickets to Bitget Pay Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced a campaign offering its users an opportunity to attend LALIGA EA SPORTS match day by leveraging the platform’s ' Bitget Pay ' product. Spanning from 21st 18:00 - 22nd 18:00 (UTC+8), the campaign aims to roll out activities planned out under the Bitget x LALIGA partnership to promote the integration of crypto and sports, especially across LATAM, Eastern Europe, CIS, and SEA. Football fans who actively use Bitget Pay during the campaign period will have a unique chance to secure tickets for this much-anticipated match, which features the world's best teams playing against each other on 7th December.

The promotion involves an exciting campaign wherein participants can purchase a raffle ticket for just 1 USDT, paid through Bitget Pay, to enter a draw for one of the 50 regular match tickets. The purchase window opens on November 21st at 18:00 UTC+8, closing on November 22nd at 18:00 UTC+8. During the campaign period, 50 lucky participants will be chosen to receive match tickets, with winners announced at staggered intervals on Bitget’s X (previously Twitter) handle.

Throughout the campaign, users can experiment with Bitget Pay’s seamless transaction capabilities which attracts football fans interested in exploring crypto for payments. This opportunity for fans to attend a live LALIGA EA SPORTS event through an accessible crypto-driven process highlights the platform’s versatility in bridging the gap between digital finance and everyday experiences.

Bitget Pay remains unavailable in certain regions. However, football enthusiasts across other supported regions can take advantage of this promotion to experience Bitget Pay’s fast and user-friendly features while vying for a chance to be part of the event.

Participants selected in the raffle will be notified via email, and match tickets will be distributed a week prior to match day. For transparency, Bitget will also refund the 1 USDT participation fee to all non-winning users within 10 working days. Bitget has constantly provided its user base with diverse engagement opportunities by adding a range of crypto products to its offerings. Bitget Pay's promotion is aligned with the mission to connect users with real-life use cases, which can help them discover the ease of financial payments within the crypto ecosystem.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

