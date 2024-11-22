Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 533 shares during the period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 November 202460032.3132.3232.3019 386
15 November 20242 00032.6532.7432.5065 300
18 November 20242 70032.2232.5032.0086 994
19 November 20241 90231.8632.2031.4060 598
20 November 202433131.8931.9031.8010 556
Total7 533   242 833


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 November 20242 80032.6832.9032.5091 504
15 November 20241 60032.8833.0032.8452 608
18 November 202490032.4032.7032.2029 160
19 November 202460032.4532.5032.4019 470
20 November 20242 20032.0532.1231.9070 510
Total8 100   263 252

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 53 371 shares.

On 20 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 865 500 own shares, or 3.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p241122E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement