Succession in Jyske Realkredit

After 34 years with Jyske Realkredit (former BRFkredit), Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen plans to retire. He will retire in the second quarter of 2025.

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen started his career at BRFkredit in 1990. He was in 2001 appointed a member of the Executive Board and CEO of Jyske Realkredit in 2014. He has been chairman of the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks (2020-2024) and of the interest organisations of the mortgage credit industry in Bruxelles, European Mortgage Federation (2018-2020) and European Covered Bond Council (2015-2017).

Anders Lund Hansen will be appointed as new CEO in the second quarter of 2025. Anders Lund Hansen has been with Jyske Realkredit for 16 years and has since June 2023 been a member of the Executive Board. He has broad experience with balance management at Jyske Realkredit and has previously held a wide range of functions in the investment and trading area.

In addition, Jyske Realkredit’s Supervisory Board has appointed Lisbeth Arentzen as new member of its Executive Board with effect as from 1 June 2025. Lisbeth Arentzen has until now held a leading position in Jyske Bank’s credit function and has been with Jyske Bank for 20 years. During her more than 30 years in the financial sector she has held several managerial positions in the credit area.

Niels Erik Jakobsen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jyske Realkredit, states:



”I would like to thank Carsten for his many years of passionate commitment as CEO as well as his tireless efforts for the Danish mortgage model, for fair competition, and for a vital role in the merger with Jyske Bank. The Supervisory Board is pleased to appoint Anders as a strong, internal profile to the important position as CEO. His long-standing foothold in the company and deep market understanding will provide a solid foundation to ensure continued development at Jyske Realkredit. Also, the Supervisory Board is pleased that Jyske Realkredit can benefit from Lisbeth’s strong credit knowledge and experience.”

When Anders Lund Hansen becomes CEO, Jyske Realkredit’s Executive Board will consist of Anders Lund Hansen, CEO, Lisbeth Arentzen, Director, and Torben Hansen, Director.



