Online Airline Booking Insights 2024: Travelers Prioritize Flexible Bookings and Transparent Flight Details, Airlines and OTAs that Offer User-friendly, Clear Options will Gain Customer Loyalty

Global Online Airline Booking Insights 2024: 72% of Air Travel Passengers Worldwide Booked the Majority of Flights Online

Digital Channels Dominate Airline Bookings

In 2024, most global airline bookings will be made online, with airline websites and apps leading as travelers favor self-service options. OTAs compete through personalized offers, flexible policies, and transparent pricing.

Focus on Flexibility and Transparency

Travelers prioritize flexible bookings and transparent flight details. Airlines and OTAs that offer user-friendly, clear options will gain customer loyalty.

Questions Covered:

What impact is AI having on global airline bookings in 2024?

How many passengers are forecasted to travel globally by air in 2024?

How prevalent is dissatisfaction with the air ticket payment process in 2024?

How have consumer expectations changed in the online airline booking process as of 2024?

What are the primary digital channels used for airline bookings in 2024?

Global Online Airline Booking Market Insights

Overview of Airline and Airline Booking Market, November 2024

Net Profits of The Airline Industry, in USD billion, 2023e & 2024f

Operating Profits of The Airline Industry, in USD billion, 2023e & 2024f

Air Traveler Satisfaction And Perception of Air Travel Importance, in % of Air Travelers, April 2024

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Booked the Majority of Flights Online, in % 2024e

Where Air Travel Passengers Book Their flights, in % of Air Travel Passengers, 2024e

Breakdown of Online Sources Used for Airline Bookings, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Are Satisfied With the Airline Booking Process, in % 2024e

Breakdown of Pre-Travel Aspects That Passengers Need to Have Addressed Prior to Flight Booking, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Debit/Credit Cards as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Digital Wallets as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Under the Age of 25 Who State Digital Wallets as a Preferred payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Payment Solutions Like IATA Pay as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Were Dissatisfied With Their Air Ticket Payment Experience, in % 2024e

Top Reasons For Payment Method Choice When Booking Air Travel, in % of Air Travel Passengers, 2024e

Annual Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Categories, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2023

Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Apps from 2019, by App Type, in %, 2023

AI Use Cases in Travel, in % of Travelers, October 2023

Average Time Travelers Spent on Resources Used on the Path to a Travel Purchase, in Minutes, April 2023

Share of Travelers Who Visit an OTA Prior to Travel Purchase, by Travel Purchase Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Resources Used Leading up to Travel purchase, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Where Travelers Made a Travel Purchase for Their most Recent Trip, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Average number of pages Viewed by Travelers in the 45 Days Leading Up to Travel purchase, by Website Type, in Pages, April 2023

Components That travelers Who Booked Multiple Trip components Booked First, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to visit an OTA Next After Visiting a Hotel Or Airline Website or App, in %, April 2023

Share of Travelers That are Most Likely to Visit Another Travel Website, Such as an Airline, Hotel, or Meta Travel website next After Visiting an OTA, in %, April 2023

Webpages visited by Travelers Before Booking a Flight, in Number of Webpages, 2013 & 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Say That the Number of Choices (Fares, Bundles, Brands) is Overwhelming in %, 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Want to Be Able to See All Their Options on a Single Screen Or Website, in %, 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Search On A Comparison Site First Before purchasing Direct on the Airline Site, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travelers Who Want Retailers to Make Changing a Travel Purchase Like a Flight Less of an Issue, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travelers Who Find Changing a Flight the Hardest Part of a Trip to Change, in %, 2024e

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Apple

Google

