Hilton Capital Management Reaches $100 Million in Assets Under Management for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Capital Management is proud to announce that the Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million in assets under management (AUM). This achievement underscores investors' confidence in Hilton’s actively managed strategy targeting high-growth potential within the small and mid-cap equity sectors.

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined investment approach that balances value, growth, and core stocks. Utilizing proprietary strategies, Hilton’s portfolio management team rigorously assesses undervalued securities across multiple economic cycles, focusing on quality and growth potential while managing portfolio volatility and risk.

“Crossing the $100 million AUM mark for SMCO highlights the increasing importance of diversifying across market caps,” said Gavin Filmore, Chief Revenue Officer of Tidal Financial Group. “SMCO offers actively managed exposure to small and mid-cap securities, providing investors with access to a crucial segment of the market often overlooked in traditional portfolios. This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering strategic solutions that align with evolving investor needs.”

“The team here at Hilton Capital is thrilled to pass this first milestone. The SMID market still provides opportunities to generate Alpha with active stock selection and Tom Maher, the lead Portfolio Manager on the SMCO ETF, has done just that. We would like to thank our partners at Tidal Financial Group for helping get SMCO from an idea to reality,” said Craig O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Hilton Capital Management.

Hilton’s Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of small and mid-cap U.S. equities, leveraging Hilton’s expertise in identifying stocks with unrecognized growth potential. The ETF is actively managed, allowing the investment team to dynamically respond to market changes while maintaining a robust risk-management framework.

For more information about the Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF, please visit hiltonetfs.com or contact Hilton Capital Management at (516) 693-5380 or info@hiltoncm.com.

About Hilton Capital Management

Hilton Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser, focuses on delivering innovative investment solutions and long-term growth opportunities for clients. Hilton’s investment professionals are committed to a client-first approach, with a track record of investing alongside clients to align interests and demonstrate conviction in their strategies.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risk, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus or summary prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hiltonetfs.com or calling 1-833-594-4586. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risks, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful. The Fund is subject to the risk that the Sub-Adviser’s Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO Process) may not achieve its objective of seeking risk-adjusted returns. Investments in small and mid-capitalization companies involve unique risks. Small and mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large-capitalization companies.

Alpha is a return achieved above and beyond the return of a benchmark or proxy with a similar risk level.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC