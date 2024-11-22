Green Thumb Expands National Retail Footprint to Over 100 Stores Nationwide with the Opening of RISE Carson City on US HWY 50 in Nevada and RISE Brooklyn Park in Minnesota

Green Thumb's retail footprint surpasses 100 locations nationwide with the opening of its 11th location in Nevada and 8th location in Minnesota on Saturday, November 23.

Conveniently situated near Lincoln Highway, RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 will open at 3060 US-50 E, Carson City, NV 89701.

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Minneapolis, RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park will open at 8016 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445.

As is customary with all new RISE openings, grand opening profits will benefit local community partners. Profits from the RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 grand opening will benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada ; profits from the RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park grand opening will benefit Metro Meals on Wheels .



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of its landmark 100th retail location, with RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 on November 23, located at 3060 US-50 E, Carson City, NV 89701. In addition, the Company announced the opening of its 101st retail location with RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park on November 23, located at 8016 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445. The two new locations represent the 11th and 8th dispensaries to open in Nevada and Minnesota, respectively.

Beginning November 23, RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 will proudly offer hand-picked, high-quality products and exceptional patient and customer care as Green Thumb’s milestone 100th retail location. Operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the new dispensary will feature a broad selection of products, including RYTHM premium flower and vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, and incredibles gummies and chocolates. Conveniently located downtown in Nevada’s bustling capital, Carson City, the new RISE location marks the second RISE Dispensary in the area.

RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 will celebrate its grand opening event on November 23 and will include special discounts, giveaways for the first 100 attendees, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests can also enjoy food from local food truck Bus Boy Mobile.

“It is a historic day at Green Thumb as we open our 100th and 101st RISE Dispensaries, serving more patients and customers on their journey to well-being than ever before,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “ The first RISE branded dispensary opened in Carson City in 2016, so being back here to open our 100th store is an extremely special moment. We are incredibly grateful to the team who made this milestone a reality and the communities who have welcomed us since our first store opened in Mundelein, Illinois, including our new neighbors in Carson City, Nevada and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. We look forward to giving back to those communities by partnering with local non-profit organizations.”

Profits from the RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 grand opening will benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, an organization that positively impacts young people by providing a safe, structured, and positive environment where they can build relationships with caring adults, participate in fun and engaging programs, learn important skills, make new friends, and develop their talents.

Profits from the RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park grand opening will benefit Metro Meals on Wheels, a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park in Minnesota also opens on November 23 and will offer patients carefully curated, best-in-class products and patient-centric service offerings, such as roll-thru service. Located in the northwestern suburbs of Minneapolis, RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a wide selection of award-winning products and brands, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles and Beboe. RISE Dispensary team members with extensive knowledge and experience are available to help patients throughout their retail experience.

Green Thumb became a part of the Nevada cannabis community in 2016 when the first ever RISE branded dispensary opened its doors in Carson City. Today, Green Thumb operates one production facility in Carson City and two in Las Vegas, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. The Company is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in cultivation and production, ensuring that each product delivers a consistent, true-to-plant experience. In addition to the new RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50, the Company operates ten other locations in Nevada, including stores in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas on Craig Road, Las Vegas on Nellis, Las Vegas on South Durango, Las Vegas on South Rainbow, Las Vegas on West Tropicana, Reno, Spanish Springs, and Cookies on the Strip Dispensary Las Vegas.

Green Thumb became a part of the Minnesota cannabis community in 2021 and currently operates a production facility in Cottage Grove, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. The Company is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in cultivation and production, ensuring that each product delivers a consistent, true-to-plant experience. In addition to the new RISE Brooklyn Park, there are seven other RISE Dispensaries in Minnesota, including stores in Baxter, Eagan, Mankato, New Hope, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 101 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

