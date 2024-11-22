Rezolve Ai Strengthens Position in $7.6 Billion Conversational Commerce Market (Expected to Reach $34.41 Billion by 2034) following Strategic Partnerships with Microsoft and Google

Two leading AI technology companies endorse Rezolve Ai’s innovative solutions for retail and consumer engagement.





Significant commitments from both partners to enhance customer growth and momentum.





Access to billions of consumers and millions of businesses through Google and Microsoft.





Over 100 active prospect conversations and multiple customer pilots driving growth across retail, media, and travel sectors.





The global conversational commerce market is estimated to reach $34.41bn by 2034 according to Future Market Insight



NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable testament to the innovation and impact of Rezolve Ai’s solutions, the company (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in empathetic conversational AI solutions, has announced back-to-back strategic reseller partnerships with Microsoft and Google, two of the most prominent leaders in generative AI and cloud technology unlocking unparalleled potential to redefine how businesses engage with customers across the entire consumer journey.

These partnerships position Rezolve Ai as a comprehensive solution provider in the conversational commerce space, addressing all aspects of the consumer funnel—from initial engagement and personalized recommendations to post-purchase support and loyalty.

Strategic Partnerships with Industry Leaders

Microsoft and Google have independently recognized Rezolve Ai’s unique ability to address the complex challenges of modern commerce. Both companies have committed to reselling and promoting Rezolve Ai’s technologies through their extensive sales channels, leveraging their global reach to deliver transformative AI-powered solutions to retailers and brands worldwide.

“Partnering with both Microsoft and Google within weeks of each other is an extraordinary achievement and an incredible validation of the years of hard work by our team,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “These are the undisputed leaders in generative AI, and yet both have chosen to independently partner with Rezolve Ai to deliver our solutions to their retail and consumer customers. Together, we are redefining what conversational commerce can achieve—delivering unparalleled empathy, precision, and scalability for our clients. It is a true testament to the strength of our technology, our vision, and our ability to reshape commerce and retail in the AI era.”

Expanding Opportunities Across Industries

With the support of Google and Microsoft, Rezolve Ai is well-positioned to capture a substantial share of the conversational commerce market which is expected to grow to $34.41bn by 2034. These partnerships highlight Rezolve Ai’s capability to serve diverse industries, including eCommerce, healthcare, financial services, and hospitality, making it a trusted partner for both Fortune 500 companies and small to medium-sized businesses.

A Global Reach

The combined ecosystems of Google and Microsoft provide access to billions of consumers and millions of businesses worldwide. As Rezolve Ai deepens its integration with these platforms, the company anticipates significant growth in adoption and use cases, marking these deals as a pivotal moment in its journey.

Looking Ahead

These partnerships underscore Rezolve Ai’s commitment to leading the future of conversational commerce, helping businesses remain relevant and customer-focused in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With these integrations, Rezolve Ai is set to deliver sophisticated and empathetic AI solutions that establish a new standard in the industry.

Key Partnership Highlights

Microsoft : Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite will be integrated with Microsoft Azure, enabling retailers to leverage advanced AI-driven personalization and operational efficiencies. Microsoft has committed $130 million to support go-to-market activities, facilitating the rapid adoption of Rezolve’s solutions across its extensive customer base.





: Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite will be integrated with Microsoft Azure, enabling retailers to leverage advanced AI-driven personalization and operational efficiencies. Microsoft has committed $130 million to support go-to-market activities, facilitating the rapid adoption of Rezolve’s solutions across its extensive customer base. Google: Google Cloud will distribute Rezolve AI’s Brain Suite globally, offering retailers seamless access to Rezolve’s advanced AI capabilities while reducing customer commitments to Google Cloud agreements. This collaboration includes joint marketing initiatives and technological co-development to push the boundaries of retail innovation. Under this partnership, Google and Rezolve Ai expect that its sales channel will generate over 50% of Rezolve AI’s forecasted revenues over the next several years.



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Google

Google Inc. is a global leader in technology, specializing in internet services and products. With a mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, Google offers a wide range of solutions, including search engines, cloud computing, software, and hardware, powered by advanced AI technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai Limited (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s expectations with respect to sales from its co-selling arrangements and descriptions of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Rezolve expectations You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s amended registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-272751) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 5, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024 (the "Registration Statement") and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) costs related to Rezolve’s completed business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (4) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Armada nor Rezolve undertakes or accepts any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

