American Arbitration Association’s® ClauseBuilder® AI Wins “Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year” in 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced ClauseBuilder AI from the American Arbitration Association (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution ® (ICDR®), has been selected as the winner of the “Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year” award in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

ClauseBuilder AI empowers users to efficiently draft clear and effective arbitration and mediation clauses tailored to their specific needs. The solution leverages generative AI advancements in natural language processing and machine learning to understand user intent and deliver tailored clause suggestions. This intelligent guidance and its user-friendly interface allow those without extensive legal expertise to create customized alternative dispute resolution (ADR) agreements. The free tool is designed for legal professionals and anyone who needs help drafting arbitration and mediation clauses.

Parties can design their preferred ADR process by customizing the arbitration or mediation clause in their contract. ClauseBuilder AI, built upon OpenAI’s GPT-4o platform, allows users to input parameters and specific requirements related to the desired clause. The AI tool then generates a draft clause that can be further customized and refined. The generally applicable clauses are not designed to meet the requirements of a specific jurisdiction, so users should verify that the clauses meet the requirements of their jurisdiction.

The database of ADR clauses from which ClauseBuilder AI pulls clause language can be updated as AAA updates or revises its clauses. To ensure the confidentiality of user inputs, ClauseBuilder AI does not conduct any analysis on generated clauses and does not use any user prompts to train the AI. However, the AAA may analyze user feedback and resulting output to fine-tune the tool’s operation.

“AI has the potential to transform ADR, and we are designing processes and solutions that democratize access to ADR. ClauseBuilder AI supports our mission to promote fair and efficient dispute resolution by simplifying the entry point,” said AAA President and CEO Bridget McCormack. “It is an honor to be recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough for this first step along the way to transforming the ADR process with AI.”



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“ClauseBuilder AI embodies a significant advancement in modernizing dispute resolution. A well-written dispute resolution clause is the foundation of an effective dispute resolution process. Individuals in the middle of serious disputes are looking to avoid the hassle and expense of a court case. AI-powered ADR offers another alternative to litigation,” said LegalTech Breakthrough Managing Director Bryan Vaughn. “ClauseBuilder AI revolutionizes how arbitration clauses are drafted, making the process more accessible, efficient and equitable. This innovative tool exemplifies how AI and collaborative efforts can streamline complex processes, delivering value to legal professionals and their clients. Congratulations to AAA for winning the ‘Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year’ award!”

