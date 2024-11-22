In National Advertising Division Challenge, Drip Hydration Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for its Ketamine IV Therapy

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, Drip Hydration voluntarily discontinued advertising claims for its Drip Hydration Ketamine IV Therapy.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were claims that Drip Hydration’s at-home IV ketamine drips could treat serious mental health conditions and serve as an alternative to prescription medications. Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects.

During the inquiry Drip Hydration permanently discontinued all challenged claims.

NAD will treat the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as if NAD recommended that they be discontinued.

Drip Hydration declined to provide an advertiser statement.

