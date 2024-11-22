Halo Investing Continues Growth with Strategic Investment in Income-Based Specialist, Piton Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing (“Halo”), a global leader in wealth technology solutions for Protective Investments, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Piton Management LLC, which is the General Partner of Piton Investment Management LP (“Piton”).

Launched in 2015, Piton provides customized fixed income and structured product portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, financial advisors, and institutional investors. Through this investment, Halo and Piton partner to capitalize on the growing demand for income-based investment solutions.

Named after the climbing anchor, Piton believes a strategic fixed income position acts as an asset allocation anchor, stabilizing and advancing clients’ wealth steadily over time. With nearly $1 billion in assets under management, their institutional strength fixed income capabilities will complement Halo’s platform for protective investments.

“We’re excited to tap into Piton’s expertise in fixed income and structured products,” said Matt Radgowski, Halo CEO. “By engaging Piton’s capabilities on a deeper level, we can improve the investment experience in new and innovative ways.”

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Halo,” said Jim Slattery, President, COO and CFO of Piton. “This partnership expands our capabilities in providing personalized investment solutions to investors, regardless of portfolio size or assets under management.”

Halo’s award-winning platform for protective investments, including Structured Notes, coupled with Piton’s fixed income expertise, helps financial professionals tap into client demand for defined- and targeted-outcome financial solutions.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including Structured Notes and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.

Halo Investing, Inc. is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities, LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities, LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services, LLC and Halo Investment Services, LLC. Halo Securities, LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

About Piton

Founded in 2015, Piton Investment Management provides highly customized fixed income portfolio solutions to RIAs, institutions, and direct clients. Piton leverages its extensive market experience and access to create and manage fixed income and structured product portfolios across an array of custodial managers and turnkey asset management programs. Piton's product suite ranges from highly liquid "cash management" portfolios to longer duration strategies as well as highly nuanced structured product portfolios.

