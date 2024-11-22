MicroEJ Introduces VEE Energy, Enabling a New Software-Defined Era for the Smart Grid

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a leader in embedded software, unveils VEE Energy —a solution that transforms standard meters into agile, AI-enabled smart devices, revolutionizing how utilities manage grid infrastructure with no costly hardware replacement. With VEE Energy, metering companies gain the flexibility to deploy intelligence at the edge, bringing complexity-free innovation to the smart grid with the same transformative effect that apps brought to smartphones. This software-defined approach allows companies to break free from hardware constraints through app upgrades, transforming the pace and accessibility of energy innovation.

MicroEJ is a trusted partner for leaders in the energy sector, driving software-defined advancements on tens of millions of devices. Industry giants like Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr rely on VEE Energy to enhance grid reliability and unlock new possibilities for application development on smart endpoints, including meters and network interface cards—all on cost-effective hardware.

Unlocking AMI 2.0 with Smarter Meters and Intelligent Endpoints

As utilities transition to AMI 2.0, they face growing challenges, including increased electricity demand, renewable integration, undersized grids, rising energy costs. According to the 2024 iTRON Resourcefulness Report, 80% of utilities invest in AI to improve grid monitoring and anomaly detection, yet 50% lack the expertise to implement it effectively. VEE Energy is the version of MICROEJ VEE built by and for the energy actors and bridges this gap, offering a cost-effective and scalable path to AI-driven innovation on existing hardware.

VEE Energy leverages cloud technologies adapted to the edge to create an evolutive and flexible application platform tailored to energy management needs. It allows utilities and third parties to easily deploy edge AI applications on their meters, without costly hardware upgrade, transforming endpoints into dynamic, intelligent devices.

“VEE Energy empowers utilities to lead the next era of energy management,” says Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “The energy sector is at a turning point where edge intelligence complements cloud analytics to overcome today’s challenges. With VEE Energy, meters, network interface cards and gateways are evolving from simple endpoints to essential components of AMI 2.0, helping utilities meet current and future challenging demands."

Key benefits of VEE Energy include:

Enhanced grid management for distributed energy resources like solar and EVs

Flexible app deployment without hardware disruption

Granular, real-time data insights for enhanced safety and improved consumer engagement

Enhanced security with memory-safe software, aligned with CISA’s guidance

Partnerships with Industry Leaders

MicroEJ is trusted by top industry players to drive faster innovation. Alongside other new-generation meters on the US market, since 2022, the company has notably enabled Landis+Gyr’s Revelo® meter to deliver advanced edge intelligence and sensing capabilities, helping utilities and consumers optimize energy usage. This collaboration enhances grid reliability and accelerates the development of new applications.

As an example of another type of collaboration, Schneider Electric uses MicroEJ’s solution to integrate software-defined architectures into its EcoStruxure platform, advancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

MicroEJ also works with technology innovators in the energy sector to bring comprehensive AMI 2.0 solutions, a first example being, Kalkitech, a leader in AMI 2.0 communication, who supports VEE Energy.

Explore VEE Energy and its revolutionary advancements at CES 2025 from January 7-10 at the Venetian Expo, Booth #52823. For more information, download the product brief or visit https://www.microej.com/product/vee-energy.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 250 million units of MICROEJ VEE sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

For more info: Press Kit – Press Room – www.microej.com – LinkedIn