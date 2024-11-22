CoreNest Capital Ignites Next-Gen Tech with New Investments in OpenAI, xAI, Weave Robotics, Blaze Money, Domu, Phonely, Andromeda Surgical, and Texture Capital

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreNest Capital , one of the most dynamic emerging players in venture capital, has announced its latest round of investments, backing seven innovative companies: OpenAI, xAI, Weave Robotics, Blaze Money, Domu, Phonely, Andromeda Surgical, and Texture Capital. These strategic investments underscore CoreNest’s commitment to driving transformative growth across AI, robotics, MedTech, and fintech sectors.

“Our focus is on backing founders who are reshaping industries and solving real-world problems with cutting-edge technology,” said Bob Ras , Co-Founder & GP of CoreNest Capital. “This round of investments underscore CoreNest’s commitment to driving impactful innovation and supporting visionary teams that are defining the future of AI, Robotics, MedTech, and Fintech.”

OpenAI: OpenAI is setting new standards in artificial intelligence by driving advancements that push the boundaries of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

xAI: xAI , founded by Elon Musk, is pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence, aiming to deepen our understanding of the universe through the development of cutting-edge AI technologies.

Weave Robotics: Weave Robotics is reshaping personal robotics with Isaac, the world’s first autonomous home assistant robot, designed to handle tasks like tidying, folding laundry, and home monitoring.

Blaze Money: Blaze Money revolutionizes financial services with a seamless app designed for global nomads, enabling instant, fee-minimal payments worldwide.

Domu: Domu leverages AI to transform client interactions in the insurance sector, automating real-time, 24/7 sales and service calls. This innovation empowers businesses to engage clients efficiently, handle payment reminders, and respond to inquiries.

Phonely: Phonely enhances business communication with AI-driven phone support that handles calls, schedules appointments, and integrates with existing tools, elevating customer service efficiency.

Andromeda Surgical: Andromeda Surgical is advancing precision surgery with AI-guided robotic systems, initially focused on endourology, optimizing accuracy and patient outcomes.

Texture Capital: CoreNest has strategically invested in Texture Capital , positioning itself to acquire a significant stake in the firm. This investment will support the launch of the SoloTex platform, the first regulated trading and tokenization platform for U.S. stocks. SoloTex is changing the way people trade and invest in U.S. stocks by enabling users to have self-custody of their tokenized stocks and ETFs and allowing fractional trading of these assets, bringing unprecedented flexibility and accessibility to the securities market.

This funding round builds on CoreNest’s history of high-impact investments, including companies like Artisan AI , Piramidal , Avatar Medical , OpenCall , Fleak.ai , Algorized , itsElectric , and Dili . Each of these companies is making strides in their fields, reflecting CoreNest’s mission of driving global innovation and delivering meaningful technological progress.

About CoreNest Capital