StarV Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Cutting-Edge AR Glasses: Air1- MYVU and View

Kearny, NJ, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarV, a leader in wearable augmented reality (AR) innovation, has officially launched its highly anticipated Indiegogo campaign for two breakthrough AR smart glasses:StarV Air1 - MYVU and StarV View We also officially launched sales on StarV website and opening pre-orders to global users through both channels.

These models redefine usability, accessibility, and entertainment, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

Key Features of StarV MYVU

Ultra-Light Design : Weighing just 43g , MYVU is the world’s lightest AR glasses, designed for all-day comfort.

: Weighing just , MYVU is the world’s lightest AR glasses, designed for all-day comfort. Real-Time Translation : Powered by Microsoft, it supports 13 languages , making it an essential tool for travel and communication.

: Powered by Microsoft, it supports , making it an essential tool for travel and communication. Accessibility for All : Includes speech-to-text functionality , making it a valuable device for individuals with hearing impairments.

: Includes , making it a valuable device for individuals with hearing impairments. Hands-Free Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for music, calls, and seamless multitasking.

Key Features of StarV View

Immersive Entertainment : Offers a 188-inch virtual screen with Dolby sound for movies and gaming anywhere.

: Offers a with Dolby sound for movies and gaming anywhere. Adjustable Focus : Supports 0-600° myopia , ensuring an optimal experience for users with varying vision needs.

: Supports , ensuring an optimal experience for users with varying vision needs. Portable Cinema: Designed for users seeking on-the-go entertainment without sacrificing comfort or quality.

StarV View:

StarV’s Commitment to "Technology for Good"

StarV integrates accessibility and inclusivity into its products. From aiding communication with real-time translation to assisting individuals with hearing challenges, these AR glasses embody the brand’s mission to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. Also,

Early-Bird Crowdfunding Pricing

As part of the Indiegogo launch, StarV offers exclusive early-bird prices:

Readers can enjoy an exclusive $20 discount on StarV Website by using the code: StarVUP20, which can be applied on top of the early-bird price.

Both models are now available for pre-order at the following links:

Indiegogo：https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/starv-air-myvu-ar-smart-glasses--2#/

Official Web：https://flyme.global/products/ar-smart-glasses-starv-air-myvu-1

Indiegogo：https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/starv-view-ar-glasses-portable-entertainment-hub#/

Official Web：https://flyme.global/products/ar-smart-glasses-starv-view-1

Awards and Recognition

StarV has earned accolades for its innovation, further cementing its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in AR technology.

Our StarV Air1-MYVU series has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award and the G-Mark Best Design Award, recognizing its excellence in innovation and design.

About StarV

StarV is a pioneering AR technology company dedicated to creating accessible, practical, and socially responsible wearable devices. Its products aim to enhance user experiences across entertainment, communication, and professional applications.

DreamSmart AI Ecology Conference was held in Beijing in 2024, released a series of new products, including Meizu Lucky 08 AI phone, AR smart glasses StarV View, StarV Air2, smart ring StarV Ring2 and Z10 STARBUFF jointly developed by Meizu and Lynk & Co.