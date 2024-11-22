Local Real Estate Agent Recognized as Top Producer in North America at EXIT Realty Convention

Dieppe, NB, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremie Fontaine, Sales Representative with EXIT Realty Associates in Dieppe, NB, has been celebrated for his achievements at EXIT Realty’s 2024 convention, held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL. Fontaine was awarded the Top Lister in North America title for the fourth consecutive year, a prestigious recognition of his dedication to excellence in real estate. Additionally, he received the Titanium Award for closing over 150 transaction sides in EXIT’s production year, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Known for his integrity and authenticity, Fontaine’s approach has set a new standard for real estate professionals. Joyce Paron, EXIT Realty’s Canadian CEO, praised Fontaine’s commitment, stating, “Jeremie is a real estate champion who proves you are your best asset. He brings authenticity to everything he does with a work ethic beyond compare. The level he produces at is a marvel, and you can't help but be inspired.”

Fontaine’s career began at age 21 while he was a Finance student, initially driven by his interest in real estate investment. His dedication led him to leave university to pursue real estate full-time, resulting in a successful career as a solo agent. His strategic use of online marketing has built a thriving, referral-based business, driven by maintaining consistent exposure and multiple listings. In addition to his achievements as an agent, Fontaine owns several income properties and operates a renovation company.

Fontaine recently shared his journey on David Greenspan’s The Mindshare Podcast, discussing his rapid rise in the industry and his passion for bringing an integrity-driven approach to real estate.

