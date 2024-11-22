Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leadership Honoured

Mooretown, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In these times of real estate challenges and change, success comes to those who lean into these moments as opportunities for growth and betterment, and EXIT Realty South Western Ontario Regional Owners, Lynn and Greg Findlay are two individuals embracing this mindset who were recently awarded EXIT Realty’s 2024 Region of the Year.

During EXIT Realty’s recent convention, hosted at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL, this husband-and-wife duo were presented with one of the corporation’s highest honours in recognition of their role in strengthening the legacy of the industry and expanding EXIT’s footprint across the region with the opening of new offices in the burgeoning markets of Komoka, Burlington, Cambridge, and Milton, in 2024.

“Lynn and Greg Findlay are such passionate leaders and are so deserving of our 2024 Region of the Year Award,” shared EXIT’s Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell who was in the room for the highly anticipated award ceremony, along with Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, Canadian CEO, Joyce Paron, and U.S. CEO, Craig Witt. “They have built and bolstered our brand through franchise sales, professional events, and most importantly, by prioritizing their people. We’re very proud of the work they’ve done this year.”

Five years after joining EXIT and serving the bilingual community in the Sarnia Lambton area as a real estate professional, Lynn advanced to regional ownership in 2018, bringing on Greg as partner to sell franchisor rights in southwestern Ontario. Together they’re dedicated to assembling a thriving team of collaborative offices right in their brand’s own backyard, that know the importance of integrity in real estate and are looking to build true entrepreneurial wealth and legacy for agents in the business.

About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, progressive, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT creates true business entrepreneurs and has paid out over half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates since its inception, as well as allocated $7 million to charity, to-date, through a portion of every transaction fee received and applied to EXIT Realty Corp. International’s charitable fund. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

