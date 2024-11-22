Local Real Estate Agent Awarded with Highest Distinction

Dieppe, NB, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since joining EXIT Realty Associates in Dieppe, NB in 2016, Kyle Johnson has proven himself a dedicated, driven and results-oriented agent taking home some of the brand’s most coveted awards several years in a row. During the company’s recent 2024 convention at the prestigious Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL, Johnson received EXIT Realty’s highest honour, the Tri-Real-A-Thon Award.

“The Tri-Real-A-Thon Award is EXIT's ultimate echelon of recognition for real estate professionals as it demands peak levels of production and success in three categories: listings, sales, and sponsoring,” explained EXIT’s Canadian CEO, Joyce Paron, who interviewed Johnson earlier this year to share his success story. “He continually excels in every arena, and his humility and service orientation are second to none. The 'sponsoring' or introduction of agents to EXIT Realty is a key component of this award, and in this area, as well as working with buyers and sellers, he makes a tremendous impact on people's lives.”

In addition, he was welcomed into the corporation’s Million Dollar Circle for a third year in a row, took home a Titanium Award, in recognition of 150+ real estate transactions closed, and achieved the North American rankings of Top Gross (CGI), Top Unit Producer, and Top Sales Volume in the company’s production year, which runs July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

“Kyle is a champion like no other. His immeasurable success is grounded in providing exceptional service with a continual drive to improve. He’s gracious, focused, disciplined and hard-working. He shares his wisdom and inspires everyone, whether he’s in the office or on an EXIT real estate stage. This level of achievement is unprecedented,” Paron further shared, noting that no other EXIT associate has ever taken all these top awards in the same production year before.

With humble beginnings as a train conductor in Saint John, NB, Johnson bought his first income property and “caught the real estate bug,” according to HGTV Canada’s, Scott McGillivray, who endorsed Johnson as a McGillivray Trusted Agent for the Moncton, NB market in 2020, and Johnson has prided himself on getting his many clients the best possible results since making this switch.

About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, progressive, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT creates true business entrepreneurs and has paid out over half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates since its inception, as well as allocated $7 million to charity, to-date, through a portion of every transaction fee received and applied to EXIT Realty Corp. International’s charitable fund. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Attachment