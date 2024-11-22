Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. today announced a $0.02 increase and a declaration of a $0.25 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2024.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.