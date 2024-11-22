Stran & Company Receives Additional Notification of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Quincy, MA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") in a timely fashion. The Notification Letter advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Previously, Nasdaq granted the Company an exception until December 16, 2024 to file its delinquent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Initial Delinquent Filing") and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As a result, any additional Nasdaq exception will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, or until December 16, 2024. In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until December 6, 2024 to submit to Nasdaq an update to its original plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Company intends to submit the required update to its plan and take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules as soon as practicable. No assurance can be given that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the aforementioned listing requirement or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock or warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

