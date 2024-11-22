Globus Medical Launches ExcelsiusHub™ Navigation System

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the commercial launch of the ExcelsiusHub™ navigation system. ExcelsiusHub™ joins the expansive ecosystem of Excelsius™ technologies and is designed to elevate the standard for freehand navigation.





Freehand navigation provides surgeons with real-time visualization of instrument placement, to reduce the reliance on X-ray imaging during spine surgery. This also facilitates accurate placement of screws and interbody spacer implants and may reduce OR radiation when compared to conventional fluoroscopy. ExcelsiusHub™ offers advantages over other navigation systems through features designed to enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine navigation such as real-time patient array monitoring, tissue-sparing drills, and registration flexibility.

“This launch extends the capabilities and reach of our Excelsius™ ecosystem,” said Dan Scavilla, president and chief executive officer of Globus Medical. “We now have a technology platform that fits a very wide variety of surgeons’ and hospitals’ needs, with design and footprint suited for both the hospital and ASC setting. We look forward to continuing to support our customers with technology that is designed for less invasive procedures with potentially lower radiation exposure.”

“We have had great success with the adoption of the ExcelsiusGPS™ robot and Excelsius3D™ imaging systems in spinal surgery at our institution,” said Dr. John O’Toole, Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of Comprehensive Spine Tumor Clinic and of Neuroscience Service Line, and Director of Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “The addition of the ExcelsiusHub™ further broadens our options within the intraoperative navigation platform for implant placement accuracy and surgical efficiency over a wide array of cases.”

ExcelsiusHub™ offers the following differentiated functionality:

Elevated safety features that pair navigational accuracy with innovative features designed to enhance patient safety such as patient array shift tracking and navigation of the DuraPro™ Oscillating System;



Imaging versatility with three distinct workflows: Automatic registration with Excelsius3D™, CT to fluoroscopy merging for preoperative implant planning and quick intraoperative re-registration, and intraoperative 2D navigation; and



Navigation of best-in-class Globus instruments and implants for a complete procedural solution from the cervical spine to the sacrum.





“ExcelsiusHub™ has been a big advancement for our practice and for patients in the Dayton area,” said Dr. Ryan Godinsky, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Ohio. “We are able to work faster with navigation because it offers enhanced accuracy as compared to conventional techniques. One of the things I like about it is the alert when accuracy may be compromised. ExcelsiusHub™ is intuitive for surgeons and medical staff, so there is little wasted time. Overall, this is a technological enhancement that may result in more efficient operating rooms and surgical solutions for patients.”

Dr. Norah Foster of Miami Valley Spine Center in Ohio said, “ExcelsiusHub™ supports a variety of procedures, from minimally invasive to complex spinal deformity surgeries, enabling us to enhance surgical care and optimize treatment for many spine patients at Miami Valley Hospital South. Our goal has always been to do the right surgery for the right patient for the right reason. ExcelsiusHub™ is where innovation meets accuracy, giving us the right tool to elevate spinal surgical excellence for our patients.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at https://www.globusmedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.





