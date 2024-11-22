DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. (“Bojangles”). Bojangles learned of suspicious activity on or about March 12, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Bojangles Restaurants, Inc.

Bojangles, founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a restaurant chain known for its Southern-inspired menu made from scratch. Highlights include seasoned chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and classic sides like Dirty Rice and Cajun Pintos. Offering breakfast all day, Bojangles has expanded to around 800 locations across the Southeast.

What happened?

On or about March 12, 2024, Bojangles discovered unusual activity within its network. They initiated an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts to assess the situation. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed and downloaded specific files between February 19 and March 12, 2024. These files potentially contained sensitive personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, government-issued identification numbers, financial account or payment card details, biometric data, genetic information, and health or wellness records. Bojangles began mailing data breach notification letters to affected individuals on November 19, 2024.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Bojangles data breach.

