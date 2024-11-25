Bitget adds Zircuit to its Launchpool with 9,125,000 ZRC tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company is set to enhance its ecosystem by listing Zircuit (ZRC), a cutting-edge project powered by zero-knowledge rollup technology. The listing will be available in the Innovation, Layer 2, and ZK Zone, further broadening Bitget’s support for innovative blockchain solutions. Trading for ZRC/USDT has started accompanied by deposit and withdrawal functionalities to ensure seamless transactions for users.

The Zircuit project represents a significant advancement in the blockchain sector, being fully EVM-compatible and leveraging zero-knowledge rollup technology for enhanced scalability and transaction efficiency. With a focus on improving throughput and reducing costs, Zircuit positions itself as a pivotal player in Layer 2 advancements, aligning with Bitget’s strategic goal to offer its community access to transformative blockchain technologies.

Bitget is launching a series of activities to engage its users and promote the ZRC token. The Launchpool campaign will allow users to lock their BGB and USDT to share a pool of 9,125,000 ZRC tokens, running from November 25 to November 30, 2024. In addition, a PoolX staking initiative will offer participants the opportunity to lock ZRC tokens and gain a share of 375,000 ZRC, rewarding early adopters and long-term supporters of the project.

The platform is also organizing a community giveaway campaign, featuring a prize pool of 62,500 ZRC tokens. Participants who complete specific tasks, such as downloading the Bitget app, completing KYC, and engaging in ZRC-related activities, will qualify for the giveaway. These initiatives are designed to incentivize active participation while fostering interest in Zircuit and its groundbreaking technology.

Zircuit's inclusion on Bitget highlights the exchange’s ongoing efforts to empower its users with access to diverse digital assets and advanced blockchain solutions. By supporting projects like Zircuit, Bitget aims to drive mass adoption of Layer 2 technologies bridging innovative developments with user-centric solutions.

This listing and associated campaigns are a part of Bitget’s mission to remain at the forefront of blockchain advancements while enriching its ecosystem. With its commitment to embracing emerging technologies, Bitget continues to provide its users with unparalleled opportunities to engage with the future of decentralized finance.

Zircuit (ZRC) was previously listed on Bitget's pre-market, garnering strong user interest through gas-free airdrop campaigns and strategic promotions. This early listing provided significant exposure, laying the groundwork for its current launch in the Innovation, Layer 2, and ZK Zone.

