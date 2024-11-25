Discover the SUGAR (Sugar Boy) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that SUGAR (Sugar Boy) has been listed on XT Exchange. The SUGAR/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).

About SUGAR (Sugar Boy)

SUGAR (Sugar Boy) is the first boy on the Tron blockchain with a singular mission: to share his $SUGAR. As a community-driven project, SUGAR brings a fun and engaging twist to the meme token ecosystem, spreading positivity and inclusivity across its growing network.

SUGAR’s listing on XT Exchange marks an exciting milestone, allowing the token to reach a broader global audience and expand its community. By joining XT’s Innovation Zone, SUGAR aims to deliver its lighthearted and community-focused vision to a wider user base, strengthening its presence in the cryptocurrency space.

Website: https://www.sugarboy.co.in/

Blockchain Browser: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TQKQRxEDH2vhtxGB4obGeHwu7AqGDryU3C

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

SUGAR (Sugar Boy)

support@sugarboy.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79fe317b-df6d-4842-a65c-14bd90cb69ee