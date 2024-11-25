Greenbacker delivers third quarter results

Company reports increases in revenue and clean power production year over year; adds industry veterans to Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker accomplished a number of key objectives:

  • Placed 22 new projects into service, representing an additional 105 MW of revenue-generating capacity and marking a 7% year-over-year increase in its operating fleet.
  • Generated operating revenue of $55.4 million, a 13% year-over-year increase, driven by significant power production increases from the Company’s operating assets, which produced 797,000 MWh in the quarter.
  • Greenbacker Capital Management (“GCM”), Greenbacker’s investment management segment, increased revenue 72% year over year; added two distribution and capital raising professionals.

Looking ahead, Greenbacker expects to:

  • Increase its operating fleet significantly over the next four years by completing the development and construction of its pre-operating assets, supporting the continued growth of long-term, predictable revenue and cash flow.
  • Continue to deliver on sustainability goals, abating millions of metric tons of carbon emissions, saving billions of gallons of water, and supporting thousands of green jobs.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker,” “GREC,” or the “Company”), an independent power producer (“IPP”) and energy transition-focused investment manager, has announced financial results1 for the third quarter of 2024, including year-over-year increases in operating capacity,2 clean energy generation, and revenue.

Greenbacker continued to execute on project build-out, growing operating fleet by 7% year-over-year with 105 MW of new revenue-generating assets

Through the quarter, Greenbacker continued to advance one of its core objectives: building out the pre-operating projects under its control into fully constructed, revenue-generating assets. As of September 30, 2024, GREC’s operating fleet had expanded to over 1.6 gigawatts (“GW”) of clean energy assets, representing a 7% year-over-year increase and an additional 105 megawatts (“MW”) of operating capacity.

This accomplishment highlights Greenbacker’s execution of its strategy to expand its fleet of clean energy assets, each of which is actively contributing to revenue growth and cash flow through the sale of clean, sustainably-produced electricity.

Greenbacker placed 22 new solar assets into service, driving significant year-over-year production increase for solar fleet; wind repowers, all fully operational since early 2024, continued to contribute to substantial wind fleet production increase

During the third quarter, the Company’s solar and wind energy assets saw significant year-over-year production increases of 15% and 39%, respectively.

Greenbacker celebrated placing nearly two dozen solar assets into service in the year-over-year period—including its 6.5 MW South Street solar project—fueling the solar fleet’s production increases and resulting revenue growth.

GREC’s milestone repowers drove the wind fleet’s year-over-year increases in revenue and production. Three wind energy assets were strategically taken offline during portions of the third quarter last year to retrofit with updated, US-made components—one of the clean energy industry’s first deals to utilize the 10% domestic content bonus created by the Inflation Reduction Act. All three had returned to full operation by late 2023 and early 2024, and continued to produce additional power with new, more efficient turbines through the end of the third quarter.

Along with increasing power production and extending the assets’ contracts to sell electricity, the repowers are expected to significantly increase Greenbacker’s annual operating revenue for the remaining decades of their estimated useful life.3

Greenbacker expanded its investment management segment with hire of two seasoned professionals

Greenbacker recently expanded the distribution and capital raising capabilities of its investment management segment, Greenbacker Capital Management (“GCM”), adding two industry veterans to its business development team: Adam Evans CAIA, CIMA and John Hennessey.

Evans came to GCM with 20 years of experience distributing financial services products to institutional and retail investors, which is complemented by Hennessey’s 15 years of expertise distributing investment strategies to the registered investment advisor (“RIA”), family office, and institutional channels.

In their roles at GCM, they oversee the distribution of Company strategies across all channels, respectively focused on the Central and Southeastern US, broadening Greenbacker’s ability to meet rising investor demand for energy transition investments.

Greenbacker’s investment management business increased revenue 72% year-over-year, generating $4.9 million in the quarter

GCM generated $4.9 million of revenue in the third quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 72%, or an additional $2.0 million of revenue, driven by an increase in fee-earning AUM.

As of quarter end, Greenbacker’s fee-earning AUM4 was $753 million. The Company’s Aggregate AUM,5 which includes the assets managed for Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, for which GCM does not receive management fees, was approximately $3.7 billion.

As of September 30, 2024, GCM served as the SEC-registered investment advisor to four energy transition-focused strategies.

Revenue-generating operating capacity expected to increase significantly, as Company builds out its remaining pre-operating assets over next four years

By the end of 2028, as Greenbacker continues to advance its development and construction plans, it anticipates a substantial increase in its operating fleet capacity. This progress is expected to drive long-term, stable growth in revenues, cash flows, and Adjusted EBITDA as the Company moves additional assets into operation, producing and selling clean electricity.6

Total operating revenue of $55 million in the third quarter represented a 13% year-over-year increase, driven by continued successful fleet build out

Greenbacker’s increased power generation capacity contributed to its total operating revenue of $55.4 million in the quarter—a 13% year-over-year increase that amounted to an additional $6.2 million of operating revenue.  

Revenue from the sale of clean energy within Greenbacker’s IPP segment totaled $48.4 million, of which $41.4 million, or approximately 86%, came from the Company’s long-term power purchase agreements (“PPAs”).

For the third quarter, Funds From Operations (“FFO”) was $(11.2) million, Adjusted EBTIDA was $2.1 million, and the net loss attributable to Greenbacker was $(46.4) million, representing year-over-year changes of (371)%, (80)%, and 23%, respectively. These results were driven primarily by a cost related to the termination of a procurement contract (approximately $16 million), as well as by depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges in the period. Greenbacker terminated the contract after determining it had become less favorable relative to market.

The Company has secured a more favorable replacement contract that provides both reduced exposure to tariff risk and significant cost savings, which the Company expects to outweigh the cost of terminating the previous contract.

Select Financial Information
for the Three Months Ended
September 30 (in millions)		Third
Quarter
2024		Third
Quarter
2023		YoY Change
(total)		YoY Change
(%)
Total net revenue$ 52.0$ 45.1$ 6.915%
Total operating revenue*$ 55.4$ 49.2$ 6.213%
Net loss attributable to Greenbacker$ (46.4)$ (60.5)$ 14.123%
Adjusted EBITDA$ 2.1$ 10.1$ (8.1)(80)%
FFO$ (11.2)$ (2.4)$ (8.8)(371)%

NOTE: Figures are unaudited. See the Company’s quarterly 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional financial information and important related disclosures.
*Total operating revenue excludes non-cash contract amortization, net.
†See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional discussion. Adjusted EBITDA and FFO are unaudited.

The revenue increases were primarily driven by increased clean power production from Greenbacker’s operating solar and wind fleets, which generated nearly 800,000 megawatt-hours (“MWh”) of combined total power in the quarter, representing a year-over-year production increase of 21%.

GREC Operating FleetThird
Quarter
2024		Third
Quarter
2023		YoY Increase
(total)		YoY Increase
(%)
Clean power produced by solar assets (MWh)555,386483,64371,74315%
PPA revenue generated by solar assets (millions)$ 28.7$ 24.1$4.519%
Clean power produced by wind assets (MWh)241,533173,68267,85139%
PPA revenue generated by wind assets (millions)$ 12.7$ 9.8$2.929%
Total clean power generated by wind and solar assets (MWh)796,919657,325139,59421%
Total PPA operating revenue generated by wind and solar assets (millions)$ 41.4$ 35.8$ 5.616%

Some figures may not add to stated totals due to rounding. Total clean power generated does not include power produced by other renewable sources.

Company’s investments abate carbon emissions, conserve water, and support green jobs 

In addition to executing on significant year-over-year increases in revenue, power production, and operating fleet capacity, GREC also continued to deliver on its sustainability goals.

As of September 30, 2024, Greenbacker’s clean energy assets had cumulatively produced over 10 million MWh of clean power since January 2016, abating more than 7 million metric tons of carbon7 and saving over 7 billion gallons of water.8 Greenbacker’s fleet of operating and pre-operating projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green jobs.9

Additional information regarding the Company’s impact can also be found in Greenbacker’s latest impact report.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Greenbacker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s performance on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company now utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the operating performance of our segments as well as our consolidated business.  Each of these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for other financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net income (loss) or operating income (loss). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its operations.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure, as well as for internal planning purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in providing a measure of core financial performance adjusted to allow for comparisons of results of operations across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as it includes adjustments relating to items that are not indicative on the ongoing operating performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Funds From Operations
FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business. FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment. 

The Company believes that the analysis and presentation of FFO will enhance our investor’s understanding of the ongoing performance of our operating business. The Company considers FFO, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in assessing operating performance and as a proxy for growth in distribution coverage over the long term.

FFO should not be considered in isolation from or as a superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

General Disclosure
This information has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, or to participate in any trading or investment strategy. The information presented herein may involve Greenbacker’s views, estimates, assumptions, facts, and information from other sources that are believed to be accurate and reliable and are, as of the date this information is presented, subject to change without notice.

 
GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
 September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
 (unaudited)    
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$                        108,432  $                          96,872 
Restricted cash, current61,070  85,235 
Accounts receivable, net33,408  23,310 
Derivative assets, current16,082  24,062 
Contingent consideration40,808   
Other current assets26,983  62,429 
Total current assets286,783  291,908 
Noncurrent assets:     
Restricted cash3,124  5,568 
Property, plant and equipment, net2,336,546  2,133,877 
Intangible assets, net421,958  453,214 
Goodwill221,314  221,314 
Investments, at fair value89,222  94,878 
Derivative assets65,604  118,106 
Other noncurrent assets220,388  140,740 
Total noncurrent assets3,358,156  3,167,697 
Total assets$                     3,644,939  $                     3,459,605 
      
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$                          90,929  $                          79,288 
Shareholder distributions payable  7,606 
Contingent consideration, current12,466  16,546 
Current portion of long-term debt106,204  82,855 
Current portion of failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain45,667  69,436 
Other current liabilities14,110  7,997 
Total current liabilities269,376  263,728 
Noncurrent liabilities:     
Long-term debt, net of current portion974,859  935,397 
Failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain, net of current portion225,339  169,829 
Contingent consideration, net of current portion35,884  42,307 
Deferred tax liabilities, net52,803  58,696 
Operating lease liabilities201,010  108,406 
Out-of-market contracts, net183,946  194,785 
Other noncurrent liabilities56,882  53,492 
Total noncurrent liabilities1,730,723  1,562,912 
Total liabilities$                     2,000,099  $                     1,826,640 
Redeemable noncontrolling interests$                            1,828  $                            2,179 
Redeemable common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 85 and 873 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively  1 
Redeemable common shares, additional paid-in capital658  7,245 
      
Equity:     
Preferred stock, par value, $0.001 per share, 50,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding   
Common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 350,000 authorized, 199,335 and 197,749 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively199  198 
Additional paid-in capital1,788,843  1,770,060 
Accumulated deficit(409,130) (306,525)
Accumulated other comprehensive income36,661  45,932 
Noncontrolling interests225,781  113,875 
Total equity1,642,354  1,623,540 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity$                     3,644,939  $                     3,459,605 
      


GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)           
 Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended Steptember 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue           
Energy revenue$48,396  $43,721  $143,271  $126,115 
Investment Management revenue4,878  2,842  14,386  9,174 
Other revenue2,083  2,626  4,778  5,896 
Contract amortization, net(3,355) (4,088) (9,430) (13,832)
Total net revenue$52,002  $45,101  $153,005  $127,353 
            
Operating expenses           
Direct operating costs41,077  27,962  92,130  77,446 
General and administrative13,347  12,255  55,558  44,914 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion20,749  54,685  61,685  104,831 
Gain on deconsolidation, net    (5,722)  
Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs26,380  50,662  32,710  50,662 
Total operating expenses101,553  145,564  236,361  277,853 
            
Operating loss(49,551) (100,463) (83,356) (150,500)
            
Interest (expense) income, net(21,134) 13,369  (35,158) 7,912 
Change in fair value of investments, net2,822  (1,945) 656  (1,268)
Other income, net630  215  628  245 
            
Loss before income taxes(67,233) (88,824) (117,230) (143,611)
Benefit from income taxes8,834  11,536  2,579  14,155 
Net loss(58,399) (77,288) $(114,651) $(129,456)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests(12,027) (16,827) (48,974) (65,808)
Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC$(46,372) $(60,461) $(65,677) $(63,648)
            
Earnings per share           
Basic$(0.23) $(0.31) $(0.33) $(0.32)
Diluted$(0.23) $(0.31) $(0.33) $(0.32)
            
Weighted average shares outstanding           
Basic199,486  197,153  199,273  199,653 
Diluted199,486  197,153  199,273  199,653 


GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)     
 Nine months ended Steptember 30,
 2024  2023 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities     
Net loss$                      (114,651) $                      (129,456)
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation, amortization and accretion71,115  118,663 
Gain on deconsolidation, net(5,722)  
Impairment of long-lived assets, net19,082  50,662 
Share-based compensation expense12,980  8,460 
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration(3,764) (4,103)
Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts4,273  3,743 
Amortization of interest rate swap contracts1,340  5,008 
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net(5,197) (35,997)
Gain on interest rate swaps, net(1,410)  
Change in fair value of investments(656) 1,268 
Deferred income taxes(2,579) (14,155)
Interest expense on failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain8,558   
Other2,454  2,717 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable(11,002) (8,874)
Current and noncurrent derivative assets53,749  33,947 
Other current and noncurrent assets7,815  (13,867)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses21,445  13,433 
Operating lease liabilities(500) (826)
Other current and noncurrent liabilities(990) 3,499 
Net cash provided by operating activities56,340  34,122 
      
Cash Flows from Investing Activities     
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(236,837) (266,338)
Net deposits returned (paid) for property, plant and equipment7,982  (4,500)
Purchases of investments(271) (4,048)
Return of capital on investments6,584   
Loans made to other parties(17,658)  
Receipts from notes receivable46,204  12,450 
Net cash used in investing activities(193,996) (262,436)
      
Cash Flows from Financing Activities     
Shareholder distributions(37,341) (65,278)
Return of collateral paid for swap contract  1,735 
Repurchases of common shares(1,773) (50,035)
Shares withheld related to net share settlement of equity awards(1,880)  
Deferred shareholder servicing fees(2,380) (2,654)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests87,692  73,910 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests(12,906) (12,828)
Buyout of noncontrolling interest(179)  
Proceeds from borrowings274,689  261,371 
Payments on borrowings(202,386) (88,170)
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback111,453   
Payments on failed sale-leaseback(87,275)  
Payments for loan origination costs(5,107) (3,200)
Net cash provided by financing activities122,607  114,851 
      
Net decrease in Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash(15,049) (113,463)
Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period187,675  190,698 
Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $                        172,626  $                          77,235 


Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and FFO
The following table reconciles Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC to Adjusted EBITDA and FFO:

 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Steptember 30,
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC$                        (46,372) $                        (60,461) $                        (65,677) $                        (63,648)
Add back or deduct the following:           
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests(12,027) (16,827) (48,974) (65,808)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(8,834) (11,536) (2,579) (14,155)
Interest expense (income), net21,134  (13,369) 35,158  (7,912)
Change in fair value of investments, net(2,822) 1,945  (656) 1,268 
Other expense (income), net(630) (215) (628) (245)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1)24,353  58,902  71,746  119,058 
EBITDA$                        (25,198) $                        (41,561) $                        (11,610) $                        (31,442)
Share-based compensation expense1,275  4,480  12,980  9,992 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(4,690) (5,420) (3,764) (4,103)
Gain on deconsolidation, net    (5,722)  
Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs26,380  50,662  32,710  50,662 
Non-recurring professional services and legal fees3,036  729  7,094  2,921 
Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses1,257  1,250  1,659  1,250 
Adjusted EBITDA$                            2,060  $                          10,140  $                          33,347  $                          29,280 
Cash portion of interest expense(7,614) (7,700) (22,389) (19,604)
Distributions to tax equity investors(5,617) (4,812) (14,521) (13,299)
FFO$                        (11,171) $                          (2,372) $                          (3,563) $                          (3,623)
            
(1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $3.4 million, $4.1 millon, $9.4 million, and $13.8million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income taxes; (iii) depreciation expense; (iv) amortization expense (including contract amortization); (v) accretion; (vi) impairment of long-lived assets; (vii) amounts attributable to our redeemable and non-redeemable noncontrolling interests; (viii) unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments; (ix) other income (loss); and (x) foreign currency gain (loss). Additionally, the Company further adjusts for the following items described below:

  • Share-based compensation is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as it is different from other forms of compensation, as it is a non-cash expense and is highly variable. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a share-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time.
  • The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to Greenbacker’s acquisition of GCM and certain other affiliated companies, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, if any such change occurs during the period. The non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments are based on the expected achievement of revenue targets that are difficult to forecast and can be variable, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate.
  • Other costs that are not consistently occurring, not reflective of expected future operating expense, and provide no insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This includes costs such as professional services and legal fees, some of which were incurred as part of the transition to non-investment company accounting, and other non-recurring costs unrelated to the ongoing operations of the Company.

FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment. The Company excludes these distributions as the underlying source of distribution (collection of a loan) is not recorded within Adjusted EBITDA and is therefore not a component of our earnings from operations.

The Company uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of and allocate resources among our operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is determined for our segments consistent with the adjustments noted above but further excludes unallocated corporate expenses as these items are centrally controlled and are not directly attributable to any reportable segment.

The following table reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC:

 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Steptember 30,
(in thousands)2024 2023 2024 2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:           
IPP Adjusted EBITDA$9,580  $18,657  $54,665  $55,460 
IM Adjusted EBITDA(682) (2,123) (982) (4,275)
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA$8,898  $16,534  $53,683  $51,185 
            
Reconciliation:           
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA$8,898  $16,534  $53,683  $51,185 
Unallocated corporate expenses(6,838) (6,394) (20,336) (21,905)
Total Adjusted EBITDA2,060  10,140  33,347  29,280 
            
Less:           
Share-based compensation expense1,275  4,480  12,980  9,992 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(4,690) (5,420) (3,764) (4,103)
Non-recurring professional services and legal fees3,036  729  7,094  2,921 
Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses1,257  1,250  1,659  1,250 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1)24,353  58,902  71,746  119,058 
Gain on deconsolidation, net    (5,722)  
Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs26,380  50,662  32,710  50,662 
Operating loss$(49,551) $(100,463) $(83,356) $(150,500)
            
Interest (expense) income, net(21,134) 13,369  (35,158) 7,912 
Change in fair value of investments, net2,822  (1,945) 656  (1,268)
Other income, net630  215  628  245 
Loss before income taxes$(67,233) $(88,824) $(117,230) $(143,611)
            
Benefit from income taxes8,834  11,536  2,579  14,155 
Net loss$(58,399) $(77,288) $(114,651) $(129,456)
            
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests(12,027) (16,827) (48,974) (65,808)
Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC$(46,372) $(60,461) $(65,677) $(63,648)
 
(1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $3.4 million, $4.1 millon, $9.4 million, and $13.8million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides investment management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its investment management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders—while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com.

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com.

Greenbacker media contact
Chris Larson
Media Communications
646.569.9532
c.larson@greenbackercapital.com


1 Past performance is not indicative of future results.

2 Data as of September 30, 2024. Total assets and megawatts statistics include those projects where we have contracted for the acquisition of the project pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“MIPA”). The financial and portfolio metrics set forth herein are unaudited and subject to change.

3 Represents forward looking guidance. Please see our forward-looking statement disclosure at the end of this press release.

4 Fee-earning AUM represents the asset base upon which management fee revenue is earned from GCM's managed funds.

5 Aggregate AUM includes GREC and GCM’s managed funds. AUM represents the underlying fair value of investments, determined generally in accordance with ASC 820, cash and cash equivalents and project level debt. These figures are unaudited and subject to change.

6 Represents forward looking guidance. Please see our forward-looking statement disclosure at the end of this press release, as well as Greenbacker's recent SEC filings and shareholder communication for more information regarding Key Factors Impacting Our Operating Results and Financial Condition, which include a number of factors that present significant opportunities for Greenbacker but also pose risks and challenges.

7 Data is as of September 30, 2024. When compared with a similar amount of power generation from fossil fuels. Carbon abatement is calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator which uses the Avoided Emissions and generation Tool (AVERT) US national weighted average CO2 marginal emission rate to convert reductions of kilowatt-hours into avoided units of carbon dioxide emissions.

8 Data is as of September 30, 2024. Water saved by Greenbacker’s clean energy projects is compared to the amount of water needed to produce the same amount of power by burning coal. Gallons of water saved are calculated based on Operational water consumption and withdrawal factors for electricity generating technologies: a review of existing literature – IOPscience, J Macknick et al 2012 Environ. Res. Lett. 7 045802.

9 Data is as of September 30, 2024. Green jobs calculated using The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) State Clean Energy Employment Projection Support, nrel.gov.

