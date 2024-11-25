HealthLynked Receives $500,000 Payment Milestone from Sale of ACO Health Partners

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced the receipt of $500,000 in scheduled sale consideration related to the January 2023 sale of ACO Health Partners (AHP). This payment represents HealthLynked's contractual share of the shared savings generated by AHP's Accountable Care Organization (ACO) during the 2023 performance period.

Since the sale of AHP in January 2023, HealthLynked has received a total of $3 million in gross proceeds. This includes an initial $750,000 from the sale, $1.75 million in participation-based payments, and the $500,000 received this week. These payments represent the full amount of cash consideration HealthLynked was eligible to receive under the terms of the sale agreement.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, stated, "The sale of our ACO to Palm Beach ACO was a strategic step forward for HealthLynked, enabling us to focus on expanding our core healthcare technology and patient engagement services. We are delighted to see that the ACO continues to deliver meaningful benefits to patients and providers, underscoring the value of this collaborative care model."

For more information about HealthLynked, please visit www.healthlynked.com .

About HealthLynked Corp

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven recommendations, HealthLynked offers tailored insights, streamlines care coordination, and provides savings on prescriptions and medical supplies. By empowering patients with efficient, affordable solutions, HealthLynked delivers better care and an improved healthcare experience.

