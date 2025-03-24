HealthLynked Announces Enhanced Patient In-Office Booking and Upgrades to ARi Healthcare Assistant

NAPLES, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a global healthcare network focused on improving patient care, is pleased to announce new features to its in-office online appointment booking platform and significant enhancements to its ARi voice assistant. These advancements are designed to heighten patient convenience, reduce scheduling conflicts, and streamline doctor-patient communication.

Expanded In-Office Online Appointment Booking

HealthLynked's in-office online appointment booking tool now allows patients to have even greater flexibility when scheduling doctor visits. Key updates include:

Next Available or Specific Day Requests: Patients can choose to see the next available time slot or select a specific day of the week that works best for them. This caters to those who only have one or two suitable days per week for appointments. Morning or Afternoon Preferences: In addition to requesting a morning or afternoon slot, patients can now select "both" if they have no preference. This feature helps accommodate patients with unpredictable or flexible schedules. Review Submissions without Login: Patients can add provider reviews even when not logged in. While these reviews will appear as "unverified," they offer greater inclusivity and convenience, ensuring all patient experiences can be shared promptly.

Enhancements to ARi Voice Assistant

HealthLynked's proprietary ARi (Artificial Intelligence for Real-Time Interaction) voice assistant has undergone significant enhancements to improve reliability and user experience:

Reduced Background Noise Interference : Advanced noise-cancellation measures enable clearer conversations, even in bustling environments.

: Advanced noise-cancellation measures enable clearer conversations, even in bustling environments. Prevention of Unwanted Interruptions: Improved detection algorithms help ensure that ARi responds only when needed, creating a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

"Our latest updates simplify the process for patients to secure a doctor's appointment and communicate with providers," said Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and CEO of HealthLynked. "With these flexible booking options and our enhanced ARi platform, we remain dedicated to creating a healthcare experience that is both convenient and empowering for patients and providers."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location. By empowering patients with AI-driven recommendations, HealthLynked delivers better care and an improved healthcare experience.

For more information about HealthLynked and ARi, visit www.healthlynked.com .

