Dr Disrespect Will Lead Rumble Gaming & Join Rumble Premium

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that Dr Disrespect has joined Rumble and will be streaming his popular content on the platform. As part of an agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his “Champions Club” community. Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and helping to build the Rumble Gaming community.

Dr Disrespect is one of the world’s best-known online streamers, continuously in the top charts. He became known for playing battle royale games such as “Call of Duty,” “H1Z1,” and “PUBG: Battlegrounds” on Twitch and YouTube.

Dr Disrespect’s first stream on Rumble will be on December 2, 2024, and you can find his Rumble channel here. He will continue to stream his free show on Rumble, with additional exclusive content available to subscribers of his community through Rumble Premium. As part of the launch of Dr Disrespect’s exclusive gaming content, Rumble will be offering a $10 discount for new subscribers to his community with the promo code VSM, which can be used to sign up here.

“Rumble is in a new era, and I’m laser-focused on expanding into two categories: gaming and crypto,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Dr Disrespect will give a much-needed injection into our gaming category.”

Earlier this year, Rumble also launched the X handle @GamingOnRumble, which features updates and news about streamed gaming content on the platform.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com