Rumble to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

CEO Chris Pavlovski to Participate in Fireside Chat and 1-on-1 Investor Meetings

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, to be held March 22–24, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, will participate in an analyst-selected fireside chat on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 1:00 PM PT/ 4:00 PM ET, and will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with Mr. Pavlovski and the Rumble team, please contact your Roth representative or investors@rumble.com.

The fireside chat will be webcast and will be available for viewing here and on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Rumble Inc.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider. The Company’s platform products include Rumble Video, a free and subscription-based video sharing and livestreaming platform; Rumble Studio, a multi-platform livestreaming and monetization service for creators; Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an in-house advertising marketplace; Rumble Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet integrated into the platform; and Rumble Cloud, an infrastructure-as-a-service offering comprising compute, storage, security, and networking solutions. Rumble was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.