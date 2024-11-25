Reborn Coffee to Produce 4th Wave Cold Brew with New Design in Collaboration with Global Partners

Production Scheduled for Early Q1 2025, Reborn Coffee’s 4th Wave Cold Brew Combines Innovative Design with Strategic Partnerships for Mass Distribution in the US and Asia

BREA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a premier specialty coffee retailer, today announced its readiness to mass produce its newly designed 4th Wave Cold Brew line, with production scheduled to begin in early Q1 2025 in the United States, Malaysia, and Korea. This milestone follows Reborn's twice-earned recognition in prestigious U.S. cold brew contests, further strengthening its reputation for delivering premium cold brew beverages.





This next-generation cold brew exemplifies Reborn Coffee’s commitment to redefining industry standards with advanced design and innovation. Building on the success of prior collaborations—such as the exclusive “Miami Passion” cold brew that was presented during an F1 event with Hagerty Garage + Social in Miami which captivated motorsport enthusiasts, and the luxury cold brew pairing with Brugal which brought Reborn’s craftsmanship to a premium spirits audience—the company is poised to expand its reach to global markets.

"Cold brew remains one of the fastest-growing segments in the coffee industry, and Reborn Coffee is dedicated to leading the way with unmatched quality, innovation, and reach," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. "Our 4th Wave Designed Cold Brew launch represents a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the global coffee experience and drive long-term growth."

Reborn’s cold brew line is tailored to serve diverse markets, including hotels, B2B channels, large retailers, and local distribution networks. With production scheduled to commence early next year, this initiative positions Reborn Coffee to capture significant market share while meeting the growing demand for premium cold brew products.

As the company prepares for this major launch, Reborn Coffee continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, delivering "the best of the best" to coffee enthusiasts worldwide.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) focuses on delivering high-quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Committed to innovation and excellence, Reborn Coffee elevates the coffee experience through advanced technology and premium service, while honoring traditional brewing techniques. The company stands out through unique processes, including the meticulous sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing of coffee beans with a balance of precision and craftsmanship. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

