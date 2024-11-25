Zener Diode Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Hitachi, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Panasonic, Toshiba and Texas Instruments

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zener Diode Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Zener Diode market report covers industry characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The zener diode market size has grown steadily in recent years, from $0.81 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of consumer electronics, the development of telecommunications infrastructure, the increased demand for power management solutions, the rise in adoption of renewable energy technologies, and the evolution of computing and data centers.



The zener diode market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics, the expansion of automotive electronics, increased use in power supply circuits, the growth of renewable energy sources, and the rising adoption of smart home applications.

Major trends expected in this period include the adoption of miniaturized Zener diodes, improvements in efficiency and power management, the development of Zener diodes with higher voltage tolerance, advancements in high-speed communication equipment, and integration with advanced semiconductor technologies.





The anticipated expansion of the semiconductor industry is expected to drive growth in the zener diode market. The semiconductor industry involves the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductors - materials with electrical conductivity that falls between that of conductors and insulators. This industry's expansion is driven by rising consumer demand for advanced electronic devices, the proliferation of IoT and AI applications, increased investment in research and development, and the growing need for high-performance semiconductor components across various sectors.

Zener diodes are critical to the semiconductor industry as they provide essential functions such as voltage regulation, overvoltage protection, signal conditioning, and power supply stabilization, ensuring the reliable and efficient performance of electronic circuits and devices. For example, in November 2023, the International Trade Commission, a US-based international trade and development organization, reported that global semiconductor sales reached a record $574 billion in 2022, with projections indicating they will exceed $1 trillion by 2030. Consequently, the growth of the semiconductor industry is fueling the expansion of the zener diode market.



Leading companies in the zener diode market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as low bias current and high-efficiency zener diodes, to enhance performance and meet the increasing demands of advanced electronic devices. Low bias current and high-efficiency zener diodes are optimized to minimize power consumption and heat generation, making them ideal for applications where energy conservation and thermal management are crucial, such as in advanced electronic devices and power-sensitive circuits.

For instance, in May 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturer, introduced a new line of zener diodes that offer regulated voltages ranging from 1.8VDC to 39VDC. These diodes feature an exceptionally low bias current (IZT) of 50?A and a maximum power dissipation (PD) of 500mW, making them a suitable upgrade for existing designs and a preferred choice for new projects focusing on energy efficiency and low-power operation.



In May 2022, Micross Components, a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company, acquired the high-reliability discrete diodes and assemblies business from Semtech Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition strategically enhances Micross Components' product portfolio, enabling the company to better serve its customer base. Semtech Corporation, also based in the US, specializes in the manufacture of zener diodes.



Major companies operating in the zener diode market are Hitachi Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, ROHM Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Nexperia Holding B.V., Diodes Incorporated, Bourns Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Semikron International GmbH, IXYS Corporation, Torex Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Central Semiconductor LLC, Diotec Semiconductor AG, Comchip Technology Co. Ltd., KEC Corporation.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Surface Mount Technology; Through Hole Technology

2) By Distribution channel: Direct Sales; Distributors

3) By End User: Telecommunications; Industrial; Automotive; Consumer Electronics; Computing; Other End-Users



Key Companies Mentioned: Hitachi Ltd.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited; Panasonic Holdings Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Zener Diode Market Characteristics



3. Zener Diode Market Trends and Strategies



4. Zener Diode Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Zener Diode Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Zener Diode Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Zener Diode Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Zener Diode Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Zener Diode Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Zener Diode Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Surface Mount Technology

Through Hole Technology

6.2. Global Zener Diode Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Direct Sales

Distributors

6.3. Global Zener Diode Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Telecommunications

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Computing

Other End-Users

7. Zener Diode Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Zener Diode Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Zener Diode Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Zener Diode Market



30. Zener Diode Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Zener Diode Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Zener Diode Market Company Profiles

Hitachi

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Panasonic Holdings

Toshiba

Texas Instruments

31. Zener Diode Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology

Littelfuse

Nexperia Holding

Diodes

Bourns

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semikron International

IXYS Corporation



32. Global Zener Diode Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Zener Diode Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Zener Diode Market



35. Zener Diode Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Zener Diode Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Zener Diode Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Zener Diode Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



