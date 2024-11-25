Ottawa hosts digital policy leaders at top Canadian conference on internet governance

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, leaders from the tech sector, civil society, government and academia will gather at the 2024 Canadian Internet Governance Forum.

More than 20 representatives from leading organizations such Microsoft, the Government of Canada and Bell Canada will address pressing digital policy issues including election integrity, online safety and artificial intelligence. This year’s edition will feature keynote addresses from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, and CIRA president and CEO Byron Holland.

Details

What: Canadian Internet Governance Forum 2024: Canada on the world stage. A national-regional initiative of the United Nations-led global Internet Governance Forum. The full agenda can be found here.

When: 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 27th.

Cost: Free registration for in-person or virtual participation is available here.

Where: The Collaboration Centre (150 Elgin St., Ottawa ON, Floor 8) and online.

Who: Speakers for the event include:

Michele Austin, Bell Canada

Marlene Floyd, Microsoft Canada

Byron Holland, CIRA

Frances Haugen, McGill Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy

Mark Surman, Mozilla

Kelly Anderson, Global Affairs Canada

Andre Arbour, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cynthia Khoo, CitizenLab

Anne Nguyen, Conseil de l’innovation du Québec

Kathryn Hill, MediaSmarts

Justin Ling, investigative journalist





Media contact

Delphine Avomo Evouna

Communications Manager, CIRA

613.315.1458

Delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

About the Canadian Internet Governance Forum

The Canadian Internet Governance Forum (CIGF) is Canada’s premier multistakeholder forum for digital policy dialogue. CIGF2024 focuses on the most pressing public policy issues at the intersection of internet governance and global affairs. CIGF is a national initiative of the United Nations-led global Internet Governance Forum. CIGF is organized by a multistakeholder team that reflects the diversity of the Canadian internet community and its various stakeholder groups: the private sector, governments, civil society, academia and the technical community. This year’s CIGF is made possible by CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.