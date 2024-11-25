Pattern Identifies Both Novel Drug Target and Novel Molecular Drug in Aggressive and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Working with data from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, and the Genetics and Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer Consortium (GECCO), Pattern identified a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue, but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset Colorectal Cancer

Leveraging the power of the Pattern Discovery Engine™ in a single study, Pattern developed a novel risk assessment tool, discovered a new drug target, and designed a drug with genome-wide specificity for a single target

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that it has identified a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue, but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

Pattern analyzed genomic data provided by the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and compiled by the Genetics and Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer Consortium (GECCO) to identify mutational signatures and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) predictive of CRC. During the study, Pattern discovered a novel genomic region highly predictive of early onset CRC – a genetic background that conveys a 200% increase in CRC risk for both men and women under 45 years of age.

According to the 2024 report from the American Cancer Society, CRC is now the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50, and the second leading cause of cancer death for women under 50. New diagnostic tools and accurate, individualized risk predictors are essential for early detection and effective treatment.

Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO of Pattern, commented, “This novel marker provides a critically needed new risk assessment capability. We now have an opportunity to change the standard of care for young people who currently go undiagnosed until it’s too late for effective intervention. For the fastest growing cancer in individuals under 50 – projected to increase in frequency by 91% over the next decade – this is an important advance, and we look forward to bringing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based risk assessment capability to market as rapidly as possible.”

Further investigation identified a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset CRC.

Anderson added, “Pattern deployed our drug development pipeline tools to develop a novel therapeutic uniquely targeting the source of increased risk in young individuals. Leveraging the power of the Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) in a single study and in a matter of months, we developed a novel risk assessment tool, discovered a new drug target, and designed a drug with genome-wide specificity for a single target.

“This important discovery underscores the potential of our PDE to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment through our advanced computational approaches, and are confident in our ability to make more such discoveries across various types of challenging cancers. As we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms, we are looking to partner with firms to bring our cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers into clinical trials.”

About Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Fred Hutch Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide. Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program. www.fredhutch.org .

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. www.patterncomputer.com .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.