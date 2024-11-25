Bombardier Defense Delivers First Global 6500 Aircraft to the U.S. Army’s HADES Program

Bombardier Defense delivered the first Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft in support of the United States Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program during a ceremony held at Bombardier Group’s U.S. Headquarters in Wichita, Kansas

The Global 6500 is a proven platform providing range, speed, reliability and endurance. It represents the ideal fixed-wing solution for the U.S. Army’s next-generation intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, flying higher, faster and farther than legacy airborne sensor platforms

With the ability to deploy in all weather conditions, and the support of Bombardier’s 24/7 worldwide services network, Bombardier’s Global family of aircraft has become the platform of choice for over 10 different mission types





The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft delivered to the U.S. Army in support of the HADES program.

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense celebrated the delivery of the first Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft to the United States Army in support of the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program. Bolstered by the Global 6500’s high-performance capabilities, the fixed-wing platform will contribute to strengthening the U.S. Army’s aerial deep sensing abilities and marks a significant milestone toward the United States’ goal of modernizing its aerial military intelligence.

Joined by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), State of Kansas officials, and U.S. Army leaders, the celebration highlighted the delivery of the first prototype airframe for the next-generation intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solution and the beginning of the next stage of the program to integrate systems.

“Bombardier Defense is honored to support the U.S. Army with the delivery of the first Global 6500 aircraft, a high-performance platform that possesses the speed, endurance-at-range and altitude capabilities to support deep-sensing for the Army of tomorrow,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President of Bombardier Defense. “This best-in-class jet is the future-proofed solution to provide the U.S. Army with the capabilities needed to face current and future threats.”

“We are proud of the partnership with Bombardier Defense and the mission-focused professionals in the State of Kansas. We remain excited about the opportunities we can unlock by pairing the performance, versatility and reliability of the Global 6500 with modern payloads aligned to priority intelligence requirements. HADES is the centerpiece of the Army's collection strategy, and the Global 6500 is the system that brings that strategy to life. This aircraft gives us the range, payload capacity, speed and endurance to deliver timely, relevant and responsive capabilities for the full spectrum of Army and Joint collection requirements.” – Andrew Evans, Director, HQDA G-2 ISR Task Force

“The partnership between Bombardier, the U.S. Army and the Wichita workforce has produced a next-generation aircraft equipped to meet the demands of warfare in a new era of technology,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS). “The HADES aircraft has the tools needed to deter threats, conduct surveillance and help keep our country safe. This is the start of a new chapter in the aviation capabilities of our military and continues Kansas’ legacy of defense manufacturing.”

Fixed-wing platforms like Bombardier’s Global 6500 aircraft, which flies faster, longer, and higher than legacy airborne sensor platforms, offer a significant advantage toward enhancing performance of aerial ISR missions. The Global 6500 provides several advantages for military entities, such as reliability, operational reach, and expanded operating areas. With a maximum endurance of up to 18 hours, and up to 750 flight hours between maintenance intervals, and part of the Global family that has an impressive 99.83% dispatch reliability, the Global 6500 aircraft is an ideal choice to accomplish operational objectives such as deep sensing.

Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams available 24/7 worldwide with the ability to incorporate modifications tailored to the customer’s need with complete certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Bombardier brings decades of experience working with special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators to adapt its proven platform for critical operations worldwide.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

Arevig Afarian

+1-514-240-1078

arevig.afarian@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Bombardier Defense, Global, Global 6500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d32338c-915f-4b90-81eb-27fd1c355285