Mitratech Elevates Industry Leadership with 4th Consecutive Win at LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global technology leader in enterprise legal, risk, and HR software solutions, is proud to announce it has been named Legal Entity Management Solution of the Year at the prestigious 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. This marks Mitratech’s fourth consecutive year receiving top honors in the legal technology categories, carving out a strong presence in the program’s five-year history.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program is to conduct the legal technology industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of leading companies, solutions, and products. Evaluated against thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries, Mitratech was selected for its cloud-based, automation-driven approach to corporate legal management solutions, designed to enhance efficiency, boost interconnected visibility, and deliver rapid results for legal teams of all sizes.

“We’re in a time when economic realities are pushing legal teams to hit business targets amid tightening budgets and staffing challenges. Scattered spreadsheets, invoices, and documents dispersed throughout a central legal system only contribute to inefficiencies, miscommunication, and untracked spend,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. “Mitratech solutions and services are driving automation, efficiency, and improved collaboration across corporate legal, risk and compliance, and human resources departments. Their 35-year track record of excellence and innovation makes them our choice for this year’s award.”

Beyond its widely trusted, AI-powered approach to enterprise legal management (ELM) — which strategically combines matter and legal spend management, eBilling, document automation, advanced analytics, workflow automation, and more — Mitratech’s continued organic growth and innovation in the legal technology space makes the Company a standout in the 2024 awards program. Key developments include:

The recent debut of Mitratech CaseCloud™ , a powerful new case and spend management solution tailored for law firms and the public sector.

a powerful new case and spend management solution tailored for law firms and the public sector. The release of TeamConnect 7.2, introducing a wide-ranging set of new features and enhancements like an expanded set of REST APIs, a new, modernized Outlook 365 Add-In, security report generation, bulk timekeeper request actions, and more.

introducing a wide-ranging set of new features and enhancements like an expanded set of REST APIs, a new, modernized Outlook 365 Add-In, security report generation, bulk timekeeper request actions, and more. The Workflow Solution Gallery in the Mitratech TAP Designer, making it easier than ever to import pre-built workflow templates designed to help automate key processes (like NDAs, Legal Services Requests, and Conflicts of Interest) with minimal effort.

making it easier than ever to import pre-built workflow templates designed to help automate key processes (like NDAs, Legal Services Requests, and Conflicts of Interest) with minimal effort. The release of LegalHold 3.6, introducing expanded legal hold capabilities like enhanced reporting, improved M365 integration, additional compliance notifications, and more.

introducing expanded legal hold capabilities like enhanced reporting, improved M365 integration, additional compliance notifications, and more. The continued development of PlatoBI, a central repository of advanced analytics designed to cut across Mitratech’s entire portfolio, built in partnership with Snowflake and AWS.

a central repository of advanced analytics designed to cut across Mitratech’s entire portfolio, built in partnership with Snowflake and AWS. AI investments within the Company’s enterprise risk management platform in 2024, including new smart widgets, generative AI-based evidence summarization, advanced document mapping, and sentiment analysis.

in 2024, including new smart widgets, generative AI-based evidence summarization, advanced document mapping, and sentiment analysis. The acquisition of Preparis, a premier continuity planning platform for incident management and emergency response, and Prevalent, a leader in unified third-party risk management (TPRM). The latter recently released a series of innovative and customer-focused enhancements for expanding the breadth of native third-party risk monitoring, simplifying the risk assessment process, and enhancing ESG and sustainability monitoring.

“Our mission remains a relentless pursuit of delivering innovation and unparalleled value for our customers,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. “We are constantly looking for new avenues to accelerate that value, both through forward-looking product innovation and investment in complementary technologies. It’s encouraging and humbling to receive this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough as we continue to build momentum, taking significant strides toward curating the industry’s most unified, interconnected portfolio of legal, risk, and HR compliance solutions.”

This announcement closely follows several significant industry acknowledgments for Mitratech over the past 12 months, including its fourth consecutive recognition as a Top Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™, Five Telly Awards for Excellence in eLearning and Compliance Training, the “Highest Rated ELM and Best Overall for Enterprise” highlight by LegalTech TAM Awards , and standout recognition in Hyperion Research’s MarketView™ Report for low-code/no-code workflow automation.

