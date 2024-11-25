Gaming Accessories Market Report 2024: Global $16.25+ Bn Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2019-2029

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Accessories Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gaming Accessories Market was valued at USD 9.25 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 16.27 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.93%

The global gaming accessories market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory, growing in tandem with the ever-expanding gaming industry. Gaming has evolved beyond a pastime into a mainstream form of entertainment, and the market for accessories has flourished in response to the diverse and sophisticated needs of gamers.







The global gaming accessories market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the gaming experience. These accessories complement various gaming platforms, including consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and more. The market includes items such as gaming headsets, controllers, keyboards, mice, gaming chairs, and more. As the gaming industry continues to expand, so does the demand for these accessories.



The global gaming community is larger and more diverse than ever before. The proliferation of mobile gaming, e-sports, and online multiplayer games has attracted players of all ages and backgrounds, increasing the potential customer base for gaming accessories. The rapid pace of technological innovation has led to more sophisticated gaming hardware and peripherals. Gamers are constantly seeking accessories that offer better performance, responsiveness, and functionality. Manufacturers are quick to respond with cutting-edge products.



The rise of e-sports and professional gaming has led to a heightened demand for top-tier gaming accessories. Professional gamers and enthusiasts are willing to invest in high-quality peripherals that give them a competitive edge. The periodic release of new gaming consoles drives a surge in accessory sales. Gamers often seek upgraded or compatible accessories to accompany their new consoles, resulting in spikes in market demand.



Personalization and aesthetics play a significant role in the gaming accessories market. Gamers often seek products that reflect their unique style and preferences, driving demand for customized and visually appealing accessories.



Wireless gaming accessories, such as wireless headsets and controllers, have gained popularity due to their convenience and reduced clutter. Gamers appreciate the freedom of movement without being tethered to a device. With the growing interest in VR gaming, there's an increasing demand for VR-related accessories like motion controllers, haptic feedback devices, and VR-compatible headsets.

Rise of Professional Gaming Accessories



One of the most significant trends in the global gaming accessories market is the rise of esports and the increasing demand for professional-grade gaming peripherals. Esports, competitive video gaming at a professional level, has seen explosive growth in recent years, with dedicated leagues, tournaments, and a massive global fanbase. As a result, professional gamers and enthusiasts alike are seeking high-performance accessories that provide a competitive edge.



Professional gaming accessories encompass a wide range of products, including gaming mice with customizable DPI settings, mechanical keyboards with precise key switches, high-refresh-rate gaming monitors, and ergonomic gaming chairs designed for extended gaming sessions. These accessories are engineered for responsiveness, accuracy, and durability, making them crucial for esports athletes and those looking to elevate their gaming experience.



Esports has driven innovation in the gaming accessories market, spurring the development of cutting-edge technologies like optical switches for keyboards, ultra-precise sensors for mice, and adaptive refresh rate monitors. The trend is expected to continue as esports continues to gain prominence, with more players and sponsors entering the competitive gaming arena.



The Influence of Streaming and Content Creation



The rise of streaming platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming, has transformed the gaming industry and significantly impacted the gaming accessories market. Many gamers are also content creators, streaming their gameplay or creating video content on platforms like YouTube. This has created a demand for accessories that enhance the streaming and content creation experience. According to the survey, In 2022, the eSports viewership experienced substantial growth, with 249.5 million occasional viewers and 240.0 million dedicated eSports enthusiasts, resulting in a total audience of 532.0 million.



One notable trend within this category is the demand for high-quality microphones, webcams, and lighting equipment. Streamers and content creators require clear audio and video quality to engage with their audiences effectively. Therefore, companies are developing specialized microphones with noise-canceling features, webcams with enhanced resolution and low-light performance, and lighting solutions to improve on-camera appearance.



In addition, ergonomic gaming chairs are essential for streamers who spend long hours in front of their screens. These chairs offer comfort, support, and the flexibility to switch between gaming and streaming positions easily. The growth of this trend has led to collaborations between gaming accessory manufacturers and popular content creators to create custom-branded gear.



Wireless Technology and Convenience



The gaming accessories market has witnessed a substantial shift toward wireless technology and enhanced convenience. Gamers increasingly prefer wireless peripherals like gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers due to the freedom of movement they provide. Wireless gaming accessories have evolved to offer minimal input lag and reliable connectivity, making them on par with their wired counterparts.



Bluetooth technology and advanced wireless protocols have enabled seamless connectivity for gaming peripherals. Gamers can move around more freely without being tethered to a computer or console, which is especially advantageous for those who prefer gaming from a distance, such as in a living room setting.



Wireless charging has also become a notable trend. Many gaming accessories, including wireless mice, come with compatible charging pads that allow users to charge their devices without the hassle of traditional cables. This feature has simplified the charging process and ensures that gamers do not have to interrupt their gameplay due to low battery life.



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Razer Inc.

Mad Catz Global Limited

Voyetra Turtle Beach, Inc.

Corsair Memory Inc.

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Gaming Accessories Market, By Type:

Gamepads/Joysticks

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming Mice

Gaming Headsets

Virtual Reality Devices

Gaming Accessories Market, By Device Type:

PC

Gaming Console

Gaming Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Gaming Accessories Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



