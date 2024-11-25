ALSTOM SA: Alstom renews contract to operate and maintain Automated People Mover System at Denver International Airport

Alstom renews contract to operate and maintain Automated People Mover System at Denver International Airport

The contract includes operation and maintenance of the Automated People Mover (APM) system equipped with Alstom’s latest Innovia APM R vehicles and Innovia APM cars of the first generation

91 Alstom employees will be retained to support the APM system

The contract will span 7 years and is valued at 218 million EUR





25 November 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today announced that it has signed a contract renewal with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain their Innovia Automated People Mover (APM) system over the course of seven years. The new contract will run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2032. The contract will employ 91 Alstom team members at Denver International Airport, and is valued at €218 million EUR.

Alstom employees will provide twenty-four hour a day, seven-day-a-week maintenance and operations for Denver’s Automated People Mover system. These services include the operations and dispatching of the APMs. Alstom will provide maintenance of the vehicles and the 1.2 mile of loop track; power and electrification; signs, signals, and station platform doors; and the communications systems. The contract scope includes cleaning services for the interior and exterior of the trains; tunnel floor cleaning, pressure washing, and floor drainage; facilities and platform doors; and the collection and disposition of hazardous waste.

“Alstom is proud to be Denver International Airport’s partner of choice as they continue on their journey to modernize and expand air train service at one of the busiest airports in the world. Our expertise in the operations and maintenance of automated people movers allows us to deliver frequent, safe and comfortable service for travellers from around the world.” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.

“Denver International Airport’s new operations and maintenance agreement with Alstom is one of many steps we’re taking to enhance the reliability and passenger experience of the train that moves people between the terminal and concourse. As a growing airport, it’s crucial that we provide a consistent service, especially as we continue our work toward accommodating 100 million annual passengers.” said Matthew Robb, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations for Denver International Airport.

Alstom recently entered a new chapter in its 30-year relationship with Denver International Airport by providing new Innovia APM R vehicles, which went into service in July 2024. Manufactured by Alstom, these train cars increased capacity, efficiency, and comfort for people navigating the airport.

Alstom has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport’s Automated People Mover system since the airport opened in 1994. Across all our Innovia APM customers in the U.S., we average a performance of 99.5% fleet availability, through 24/7 operations and maintenance services.

A leader in airport people movers

Alstom is the number one provider and operator of airport people movers in the U.S. Alstom’s Innovia APMs have transported over 525 million passengers safely and efficiently at 16 airports across the nation. Market leading for 50+ years, driverless Innovia automated people mover (APM) is an efficient transportation solution, specially designed to offer quick and convenient service for commuters between airport terminals, to and from airports or within cities. Over 30 of Alstom’s APM systems have been delivered around the world and are in operation at 12 of the world’s busiest airports.

Alstom’s FlexCare Operate portfolio covers the full spectrum of customer needs, including operations for all types of fleets and maintenance for the full transit system. Our customers benefit from reduced operating costs and increased operational efficiencies through technologies and best practices based on over 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and systems. With over 25 active operations and maintenance projects worldwide, we are a trusted partner in helping transit authorities and communities achieve their mobility goals.

About Alstom









Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.





