Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,761 Ageas shares in the period from 18-11-2024 until 22-11-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
18-11-20245,178251,96048.6648.5248.82
19-11-20249,691466,81948.1747.8648.90
20-11-20248,970435,89948.6048.4648.80
21-11-202419,250931,77148.4048.1448.52
22-11-20249,672469,64248.5648.3048.76
Total52,7612,556,09048.4547.8648.90

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,043,004 shares for a total amount of EUR 50,249,371. This corresponds to 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

