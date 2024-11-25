Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,761 Ageas shares in the period from 18-11-2024 until 22-11-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|18-11-2024
|5,178
|251,960
|48.66
|48.52
|48.82
|19-11-2024
|9,691
|466,819
|48.17
|47.86
|48.90
|20-11-2024
|8,970
|435,899
|48.60
|48.46
|48.80
|21-11-2024
|19,250
|931,771
|48.40
|48.14
|48.52
|22-11-2024
|9,672
|469,642
|48.56
|48.30
|48.76
|Total
|52,761
|2,556,090
|48.45
|47.86
|48.90
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,043,004 shares for a total amount of EUR 50,249,371. This corresponds to 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
