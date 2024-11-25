SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta,” “Zeta Global,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZETA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Zeta Global’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Zeta used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) Zeta engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) Zeta utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; and (4) these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth.

If you bought shares of Zeta Global between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zeta-global/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 21, 2025.

