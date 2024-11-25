Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Olive Tree People Subsidiary Surpassing $3.7 Million in Daily Sales 21 Months After Launching in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, CA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary exceeded the $2 million daily sales mark for the first time in September 2024, and last Friday, just 21 months after launching in the United States, the Company exceeded $3.7 million in daily sales, and the trend is still rising.

When asked how the enormous growth is managed within such a short time and whether this is handled with the help of third-party providers, founder and CEO Thomas Lommel replied, “Twenty-one months ago, we started packing the first 40 packages a day in my garage in Venice Beach, and then, within just a few months, we built our own distribution and logistics center next to our offices in Venice Beach, with which we can produce and ship over 20,000 packages per day. We are proud not to use third-party providers, but to have built everything ourselves from scratch over the past few months here in the U.S. We believe it is important to maintain very close and direct contact with our beloved customers and consultants.”

Mr. Lommel also commented on the secret of the Olive Tree People’s exponential growth here in the U.S. “Twenty-one years deeply believing in our olive trees, intuition, dedication, passion and love began to unfold here in the U.S. 21 months ago through amazing, wonderful people – people who share my dedication, passion and love for what we are doing. A few became many within a short space of time, and in just 21 months, a real waterless beauty movement with 50,000 waterless beauty consultants has emerged around our mountain olive trees. It is only just beginning and is about to revolutionize not only the beauty industry.”

“Waterless beauty is much more than the new clean beauty. It is a lifestyle that describes real sustainability with our trees and water wells in Africa and will be anchored in people's consciousness in less than three years in North America,” Mr. Lommel added.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

