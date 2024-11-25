California Water Leaders Heading to Palm Desert for ACWA Fall Conference

SACRAMENTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2024 Fall Conference & Expo Dec. 4-5 will transform Palm Desert into a two-day town square for public water agency leaders from throughout California.

Presentations and panel discussions will focus on a variety of leading water issues, ranging from climate change impacts on water supplies to the latest in local groundwater management, developments in Bay-Delta policy and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Keynote speakers will include Austin Ewell III, former deputy assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department of the Interior, who will discuss the Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley, as well as motivational speaker and best-selling author Debra Fine.

A conference brochure with more information is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events. For media credentials, contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2024 Fall Conference & Expo WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5 WHERE: Palm Desert, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 74-855 Country Club Dr.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387