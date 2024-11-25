EllisDon and Impulse Partners Announce 2024 ConTech Accelerator Winners

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation and Impulse Partners are pleased to announce a successful second round of its ConTech Accelerator program. From over 165 submissions, 30 were selected as the top contenders. Following a series of interviews, representatives from the eight finalist startups traveled to EllisDon's Mississauga office to pitch their innovative ideas in person.

“Building on the success of our inaugural accelerator, we're thrilled to see even greater reception in this second year,” said Brandon Milner, CIO, Senior Vice President of Digital & Data Engineering, EllisDon.

During the three-day event, EllisDon provided a guided project tour as well as access to field teams, operations managers, and executives from the C-Suite who were present for the pitches and offered candid feedback on what they saw.

“The overwhelming response we've received this year—from our partners at Impulse to the startups who joined us in Mississauga—confirms we're on the right track,” said Hammad Chaudhry, Vice President of Innovation & Construction Technology, EllisDon. “Our combined tech and domain expertise, allows us to drive innovation with a focus to benefit those in the field.”

EllisDon and Impulse Partners would like to congratulate all eight finalists for making the decision a difficult one. The winners of the 2024 ConTech Accelerator are:

SALUS: A safety management software that integrates company safety programs into a comprehensive system to manage health and safety. By gathering data and information from the field, SALUS bridges the gap between the office and field operations, transforming how clients run their businesses.

EHAB: Helping the construction industry better understand the impacts of climate change on projects and plan accordingly. EHAB's products assist construction companies, general contractors, designers, and clients in adapting to the climate crisis.

SPECTER AUTOMATION: The first and only 3D model look-ahead planning tool that helps teams build six-week lookahead plans by visualizing data to better communicate to the field. Specter offers the most natural way to plan, document, and communicate on-site processes.

With the completion of this phase, EllisDon and Impulse Partners will now work with the winners to help develop their products, collaborate with them in the field, and deploy industry expertise where it is needed most—in helping the latest technologies find a place in one of the world’s oldest industries.