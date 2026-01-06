EllisDon Expands Mandatory Type 2 Head Protection to All On-Site Personnel

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon announced an enhancement of its safety requirements, as of January 1st, 2026, all personnel, including subcontractors and visitors, on EllisDon worksites must wear a CSA and/or ANSI Type 2 hard hat with a manufacturer-approved integrated (four-point) chin strap, properly adjusted and fastened. The hard hat Class must be appropriate for the hazards present and compliant with local legislation.

"Our commitment to safety is non-negotiable,” said Kieran Hawe, President & Chief Executive Officer, EllisDon. “By expanding and mandating hard hat requirements to everyone on our sites, we are taking a critical step toward eliminating preventable and traumatic head injuries. We encourage the entire industry to join us in raising the bar for head protection and safeguarding the lives of those who build our communities."

This change reflects EllisDon’s commitment to advancing and strengthening safety standards across the construction industry. Traumatic brain injuries remain a leading cause of construction-related fatalities, accounting for approximately 25% of deaths, with falls responsible for 68% of these injuries. Research confirms that Type 2 hard hats with integrated retention systems provide significantly greater protection, reducing the risk of serious or fatal head injuries.

Key Benefits of Type 2 Hard Hats with Chin Straps:

Enhanced Protection: Impact resistance from top, front, side, and rear.

Secure Fit: Chin straps keep hard hats in place during slips, falls, high winds, or awkward positions.

Dropped Object Prevention: Properly secured hard hats reduce the risk of becoming a falling object hazard.

Three years ago, EllisDon implemented the Type 2 hard hats across their operations for its employees with positive impact. This requirement now expands that protection to all individuals on EllisDon sites, reinforcing the company’s commitment to safer workplaces. EllisDon is a proud member of the Canadian Construction Safety Council, (CCSC), and along with its members, are dedicated to driving positive change in the construction industry’s safety standards across Canada.

Attachment