EllisDon Releases its 2025 Impact Report Highlighting Progress on Climate Action, Employee Safety and Wellbeing, Communities, and Responsible Growth

Mississauga, ON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation has released the fourth edition of its annual Impact Report, outlining measurable progress across climate and environment, people and culture, Indigenous relations, health and safety, community investment, innovation, and governance.



“The projects we deliver shape cities and communities for decades,” said Kieran Hawe, President & Chief Executive Officer, EllisDon. “That long-term impact requires us to think beyond individual builds and focus on how we operate as a company and communities; from how we reduce our environmental impact and protect our people, to how we partner with communities and strengthen our industry. This report reflects the deliberate actions our teams are taking to turn that responsibility into measurable results.”

The 2025 Impact Report details how this long-term approach is being embedded across EllisDon’s operations, projects, and partnerships; translating commitments into measurable outcomes across key impact areas.

Climate and Environment

EllisDon continues to scale action across its operations, supply chain, and project delivery. The company’s climate strategy focuses on three areas: reducing operational emissions across jobsites, fleet, and offices; lowering embodied carbon in procured materials; and enabling low-carbon operations across the projects it builds and operates.

Recent on-site initiatives demonstrate tangible results. Smart winter heating controls deployed on three Ontario civil projects during the 2024–25 season saved more than 235,000 litres of diesel, prevented 631 tonnes of CO₂e, and reduced costs by over $338,000. Fleet rightsizing and telematics-driven Smart Idling Guidelines are also supporting fuel and emissions reductions while maintaining safety and performance.

EllisDon is supporting our clients to implement sustainability strategies across major projects, including the North Bay Community and Recreation Centre, Canada’s first Zero Carbon Building–Design certified arena complex, and TELUS Ocean in Victoria, BC, which is targeting LEED Platinum and Zero Carbon Building–Design while achieving more than 80% construction waste diversion.

In materials innovation, EllisDon continues to lead low-carbon concrete pilots, including graphene-enhanced admixtures that enable cement reductions without performance loss, and collaborations with emerging technology partners such as Sublime Systems. At the Surrey Hospital & BC Cancer Centre, structural redesign and mix optimization achieved an estimated 5,300-tonne reduction in embodied carbon.

People, Safety, and Community Impact

EllisDon’s employee experience is built around growth, well-being, and inclusion. In 2025, the company expanded mental health support, delivered more than 1,100 employee education engagements, and continued leadership and skills-development programs across the organization.

Health and safety remain a core priority. EllisDon continues to emphasize Serious Injury and Fatality prevention, expanded Energy-Based Hazard Recognition across field and management teams, and lowered fall-protection thresholds to 1.8 metres (6 feet) in partnership with the Canadian Construction Safety Council. These efforts were recognized through multiple industry and workplace safety awards in 2025.

Community investment also remains a key focus. During the year, EllisDon donated $4 million to charitable and community organizations nationwide, supporting initiatives in youth mental health, cancer research, early literacy, and local social infrastructure.

Innovation, Housing, and Governance

Through its ConTech Accelerator, EllisDon continues to pilot and scale emerging technologies that improve sustainability, safety, and productivity across the construction industry. The company is also advancing affordable and inclusive housing through its Community Builders platform, using our Housing as Infrastructure™ and Base Design™ models to accelerate delivery and maximize public funding.

EllisDon’s employee-ownership model empowers people to shape EllisDon’s success. Robust governance policies, compliance programs, and supply-chain diligence reinforce ethical conduct and transparency across operations.

The full 2025 EllisDon Impact Report is available at: https://impactreport2025.ellisdon.com/



