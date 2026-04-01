EllisDon Celebrates 75 Years

Mississauga, ON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon celebrates its 75th anniversary today, marking its evolution from a four‑person contracting business in London, Ontario, into a global, 100% employee‑owned construction and building services company. Over the past seven decades, EllisDon has grown into a diversified, people‑powered enterprise that designs, builds, finances, owns, and operates critical infrastructure across Canada, Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East.

“For 75 years, EllisDon has been proud to serve as a trusted infrastructure delivery partner to federal, provincial, and municipal governments across Canada," said Kieran Hawe, President & Chief Executive Officer, EllisDon. "Working in close collaboration with public sector clients, we deliver essential projects that support economic growth, strengthen communities, and enhance quality of life for Canadians from coast to coast. As the company marks this milestone anniversary, EllisDon’s commitment to public infrastructure underscores our dedication to fostering resilient, sustainable communities and advancing Canada’s future through innovative construction solutions.”

EllisDon’s story began when the company was awarded its first contract, Northdale Public School, a three-room public school in North London, Ontario. That project marked the beginning of a long-standing commitment to public infrastructure and community building. Today, EllisDon continues to redefine what’s possible across an increasingly diverse portfolio. It spans defining projects such as the Rogers Centre, Toronto’s Port Lands redevelopment, energy initiatives like Manitoba’s Keeyask Hydroelectric Generating Station, and complex defence facilities, shipyard infrastructure, and large‑scale data centres. Together, they showcase EllisDon’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet today’s needs while shaping tomorrow’s communities.

With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, EllisDon continues to grow careers and strengthen communities delivering complex projects for clients worldwide. From early innovations in construction to a fully integrated, Cradle‑to‑Grave approach, the company has expanded its capabilities across development, construction, technology, capital, operations, and facilities maintenance, as well as the continued commitment to safety, sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

EllisDon’s evolution has been guided by a belief in people, accountability, and long‑term thinking. Throughout its history, EllisDon has been committed to building more than projects. By investing in people, empowering decision‑making, and sharing ownership, the company has created an environment where individuals are trusted to lead, grow, and shape the future of the business. That commitment to careers remains central to EllisDon’s purpose today.

“Our 75-year journey has shown us that when people feel genuinely invested, it transforms the employee experience,” said Paul Trudel, Chief People Officer & SVP, Marketing and Communications, EllisDon. “Employee ownership creates a sense of shared purpose, knowing we’re building something together, and strengthening our culture, generation after generation.”

As part of its 75th anniversary, EllisDon is recognizing the people and partnerships that have shaped its success while reinforcing its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and responsible growth. The milestone also reflects a forward‑looking focus on meeting evolving community needs, supporting continued global growth and helping shape the built environment for generations to come.

About EllisDon

EllisDon Corporation, founded in 1951, is a leading, employee-owned construction and building services company delivering complex, high-performance projects across Canada and around the world. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, EllisDon provides fully integrated, Cradle-to-Grave services that support every stage of a project’s lifecycle. With 10,000 salaried and hourly employees across its national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. Guided by a strong foundation of core values and a commitment to delivering great careers to its people, EllisDon unites dynamic teams to deliver sustainable, resilient infrastructure across diverse market sectors. By embracing emerging technologies and empowering its people, EllisDon is redefining the future of construction.

More information at: www.ellisdon.com