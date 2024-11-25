GHO Capital Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary as Europe’s Leading Healthcare Private Equity Group

London, UK – 25 November 2024: Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, marks a decade of transformative impact in the healthcare investment landscape.

Sir Dennis and Lady Mireille Gillings, saw a need in 2014, and co-founded a European Private Equity Fund specializing in global health opportunities. A decade later, together with the managing partners and fellow founders Alan MacKay, Mike Mortimer, and Andrea Ponti GHO is celebrating 10 years of better, faster and more accessible healthcare. Mireille and Dennis were the cornerstone investors.

Over the past ten years, GHO has consistently demonstrated its ability to identify, invest in, and scale healthcare companies with global potential. With its strong partnership approach with management teams and supported by one of the largest international networks of healthcare experts in the industry, GHO has been instrumental in transforming numerous portfolio companies into industry leaders with AUM now standing at over €8bn. Its growth playbook centered around designing and executing value driving international M&A, expanding service offerings, unlocking new markets, and delivering better healthcare for patients and society has led to a 36% aggregate realised IRR with over €8bn of exit value generated.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re immensely proud of our team of dedicated healthcare, financial, and operational experts. Their collective efforts have positioned GHO as a leading force in healthcare investment and we look forward to continuing our mission of driving better, faster, and more accessible healthcare, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the global healthcare landscape.”

Lady Mireille and Sir Dennis Gillings, Co-Founders of GHO Capital added: “From the outset, our vision for GHO was to create a specialised investment firm that could truly make a difference in healthcare. A decade on, we’re thrilled to see how that vision has materialised. GHO’s success in identifying and nurturing healthcare companies has not only delivered strong returns, but, more importantly, has accelerated the development and accessibility of life-changing treatments for patients around the world. This anniversary is a testament to the firm’s focused expertise and unwavering commitment to improving global health outcomes.”

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.